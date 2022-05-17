ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

D186 board members weigh sports complex developers' letter of intent. What's at stake

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxGAu_0fglDRiR00

School District 186 board members said they will carefully weigh a letter of intent from the developers of the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe that asks for an abatement of the tax on the property on which the complex is going to be built.

The plus side for the district: its athletic teams annually would get 2,000 hours of use of the complex's facilities , which will include synthetic turf multi-purpose fields and an indoor dome housing basketball and volleyball courts.

District attorneys are going through the letter and will address board members' questions about the abatement.

Micah Miller of Subdistrict 2 said he is generally supportive of the complex, which he called "a unique opportunity for District 186, but we are keenly aware of the potential unknowns with the commitment for multiple years, extending maybe a couple of decades. We're just making sure it's the best decision for the district, for the students and we're also not overextending ourselves."

Legacy Pointe Development Company managing partner Stephen Luker addressed the board two weeks ago and tendered the letter to district counsel.

Luker has called the complex, which will go in just off MacArthur Boulevard near Interstate 72, "a generational-changing development." Ground is scheduled to be broken on the project later this summer.

Superintendent Jennifer Gill admitted the arrangement with the developers "is still very much in legal conversation with our board attorney. We'll bring that up again in open session when we get the questions answered."

The land where the developers want to build the fields generates $4,500 a year in property taxes. Only the piece where they are actually building the property would be abated, Gill said, so any other businesses and economic development projected to come would benefit the school district.

Asked how unusual it was for a school district to have a tax abatement for something, Gill said "it's not usual at all, other than through TIF districts and things like that. It's a little bit different. We have to be very careful about doing that because that's our bread and butter. We want to make sure we make the right decision."

Board president Anthony Mares said there are plenty of questions he has about the property taxes.

"That's how we pay our bills," said Mares, who plans to meet soon with Luker soon with Mil

Situation with athletic fields

Jason Wind, the executive director of school support , has talked to Luker about space needs, particularly for middle school athletics, especially baseball and softball, along with basketball and volleyball.

That conversation bridged over to high school sports, Wind said.

"Right now, our baseball and softball programs, we do have some facilities, however, when we get rain, we have numerous rainouts just due to conditions of fields," Wind said. "We're trying to make sure we have space for kids to play, especially at our freshman and junior varsity levels at those sports.

"With Robin Roberts Stadium , it's a great facility, but varsity athletes play there. At Southeast, they have a varsity field for baseball and a junior varsity baseball field, but it always needs to be taken care of by the team."

If baseball and softball teams couldn't get on the natural fields, "we could play some varsity games on the turf," he added.

The courts would help manage practice time because "there are some times we have kids practicing at 9:30, 10 o'clock at night because they can't get gym time based on the schedule," Wind said.

Metal detectors implemented

The quick explanation of how metal detectors are working in the district's high schools? It's improving.

That's the consensus from Gill, Wind and a Southeast High School junior, Passion Hood.

The board unanimously approved the purchase of the 18 CEIA Opengate units at its March 21 meeting and installed them a little over two weeks ago. The metal detectors at Douglas Prep and Lawrence Education Center will be installed later.

What to know: Here are 6 reasons to download the SJ-R.com app today

"We had to obviously go through the ups and downs of having something brand new and making sure everything was installed correctly, but I think we're in a little bit of a better working process every day that goes on," Gill said.

Mike Zimmers of Subdistrict 4 asked about a pronounced problem at Springfield High School early on. Wind said the district has purchased another metal detector for the school and said the system is getting kids into schools "in a timely fashion."

Hood said violence has tamped down since the metal detectors were installed.

"I haven't seen any physical fights or arguments in I don't know how long," Hood said after the meeting. "It's pretty good now. Everyone gets into the flow. We have a pretty nice line going. It's inspiring to kids. Now you can come to school, and you don't have to worry about things like that."

The fatal stabbing of Lanphier High School senior Pierre V. Scott Jr. outside of the school on Nov. 17 led to a special school board meeting about increased security and ignited a lengthy and sometimes emotional debate over the issue.

Two days after the stabbing, students from Lanphier, Southeast, and Springfield high schools walked out of morning classes, demanding in part that the district implement more security measures.

Kamyjah A. Bias , 16, of Springfield was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gqm1_0fglDRiR00

Arlyn Lober remembered

Arlyn Lober , Lanphier's longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director who died Thursday, was remembered with a moment of silence at Monday's meeting.

Lober went 372-198 at Lanphier, guiding the Lions to nine City Tournament championships, a third-place finish in the 1963 state tournament and a fourth-place state finish in 1971. He also served as athletic director.

Gill insisted the "Lober-Nika" name would stay on the gymnasium even as Lanphier goes under a major renovation.

Bob Nika played for and coached with Lober before succeeding him as the Lanphier coach in 1974.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: D186 board members weigh sports complex developers' letter of intent. What's at stake

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

CWLP warns of rolling brownouts this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield's power company is preparing for energy brownouts. Leaders from City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) addressed Springfield City Council Tuesday night. During the presentation, they warned customers may experience rolling brownouts several times over the next few months. CWLP Electric Division Manager Scott Rogers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Former Springfield Treasurer dies at 82

Judy Madonia was first appointed to be city treasurer in 1983. She stayed in the job 20 years, including when the position became an elected one. She won three terms. Madonia died Tuesday, May 10, at a senior living facility in Glen Carbon. She was 82. Prior to becoming a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) As families with babies who need formula scramble from store to store without much luck, there’s now an Illinois helpline for those looking to get the needed nutrients that are in short supply. The Illinois Department of Human Services is now taking calls, toll-free, at 1-800-843-6154. While the number is meant mostly for families on the SNAP or WIC programs, it is also open to all residents of the state. With an obligation to those served by WIC, state officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information is available at dhs.illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Letter to the editor: Carbon dioxide pipeline would threaten community safety

Driving through rural central Illinois, one can see signs: “No Easement, CO2 Carbon Pipelines, No Eminent Domain.”. Last December, land owners in or near the proposed pipeline route in 13 Illinois counties — Hancock, Adams, McDonough, Henry, Knox, Fulton, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian — received an informational packet from a private company planning a 1,300-mile-long carbon dioxide pipeline through five states: South Dakota; Nebraska; Minnesota; Iowa; and Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: May 16

The much warmer temperatures last week brings us thoughts of those long, hot summer days. Girls soccer fills up plenty to get us started, track has some fun and the home runs, strikeouts and big plays on the diamond don’t disappoint this week either. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Complex#Baseball Field#Boys Basketball#Softball#School Board#D186 Board#School District 186#Subdistrict 2
WCIA

Pop-up park appearing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is putting together a pop-up park in the area of Hedge Park. City leaders want the community to come together to have a park raising, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks. The city is using extra funds and volunteers to help, hoping […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

City of Champaign: Road closure on Kirby Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order for the Illinois American Water Company to tap into a water main, starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. the right-hand lane westbound on Kirby Avenue will be closed from Mattis Avenue to Rose Drive. Construction is expected to be completed on Friday. This construction is weather dependent and may be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

All-Access: Rose Talks Graduation And Playing D1 Ball At Eastern Illinois

DP sits down with Lanphier graduate Yaakema Rose Jr on Tuesday to talk basketball, graduation, the juco route, playing d1 hoops and what the plans are for the future after the recent UMSL graduate committed to play one more season at Eastern Illinois University. Every all-access video is brought to you by SIU Medicine.
BALL TOWNSHIP, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington-Normal gearing up for Bloomington Gold Corvette Show

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In just about a month 5,000 plus corvettes will speed into the twin cities, the return of a 50-year-old car show that got its start right here in central Illinois. For the first time since the 1990s Bloomington-Normal will host the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Fire chief: Townhouses 'possibly total losses' after Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three townhouses were possibly destroyed when a fire began Tuesday in Springfield, Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire on Country Place. Just before 3:30 p.m., they said the flames had spread to a three townhouse unit.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

CWLP Customers May Also Face Risk Of Summertime Outages

City Water Light and Power is warning that Springfield residents may be facing the same risk of rolling blackouts and other temporary power disruptions as private utility customers this summer… because of ongoing concerns about the reliability of the Midwestern electric grid. A decline in coal-fired electric generation… and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Squirrel causes power outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — 12:20 P.M. UPDATE:. Only 100 residents are without power as of 12:20 p.m. CWLP says that because a pole needs to be replaced and more time is needed, power is not expected to be restored until approximately 5 p.m. ORIGINAL:. City Water, Light and Power...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Carle Illinois College of Medicine sends off its first class of doctors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Each spring, thousands of students walk the stage at U of I. But it’s not every year that the world’s first engineering-based medical school gets to watch its very first class graduate. “On that Illinois patch on that side of our white coats, says ‘future physician innovators.’ Today, we become physician […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy