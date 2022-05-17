ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Here's what you need to know about voting early in the Illinois primary election

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
Early voting in Sangamon County begins Thursday for the Illinois June 28 primary.

In-person early voting is at the Sangamon County Building, 200 S. Ninth St., Room 101 (Clerk's Office). The office is regularly open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but there are extended hours closer to the primary, weekend hours and holiday hours on Memorial Day and Juneteenth Independence Day, said clerk Don Gray.

"We have expanded terminal space (in the clerk's office)," Gray said.

Voters must be registered in Sangamon County.

If a person isn't a registered voter and wants to cast a ballot, that person needs two forms of identification, including one with a current address, Gray said.

When will I get my mailed ballot?

Gray said the office had received 578 applications for ballots by mail.

Anyone who already has submitted an application will start receiving a ballot Thursday. Any applications for ballots by mail thereafter will be processed within a 24-hour period, Gray said.

The deadline for requesting a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. June 23.

A ballot can be returned by U.S. postal service, by using one of the secure ballot drop boxes on the south end of the County Building at Ninth and Monroe streets or at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center at 2201 S. Dirksen Parkway or hand deliver to the clerk's office.

When else can I vote?

The clerk's office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 19 to June 17.

The office is open Memorial Day, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Juneteenth Independence Day (June 20) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The office is open on June 4, June 11 and June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is open June 19 and June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The office has extended hours from June 21 through June 24 and June 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote at UIS

Voting will take place at the University of Illinois Springfield Student Union Building, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 through June 24.

The location is only for residents in Capital precincts 14, 37, 92, 93 and 99 and Woodside precinct 02.

Have more questions?

For further information, call (217) 753-8683 or visit the clerk's website at www. sangamoncountyclerk.com/elections.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Truth Time
2d ago

here's what you really need to know...voting does not matter, it's a rigged game people, corruption at it's worst.the whole system needs to be removed.

Related
hoiabc.com

Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Early voting begins Thursday for the June statewide primary elections, and Illinois voters have no shortage of options to cast their ballots. Voters have three main options, including voting early in-person, voting on Election Day in-person or voting by mail. Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Tom Bride says the choice is to keep it simple.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

During Pekin visit, GOP candidate for Governor backs voter ID laws

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan shared his plans for ensuring voter integrity in elections. Sullivan joined some county clerks on Tuesday to tour an election facility in Pekin and discuss efforts to make...
PEKIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge man says failures by Post Office cost him opportunity to run for state Senate as write-in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....
PARK RIDGE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Brooks earns endorsement of Independent Voters of Illinois

Illinois State House District 72 candidate Thurgood Brooks has received the endorsement of the Independent Voters of Illinois – Independent Precinct Organization (IVI-IPO) in the June 28 primary election. “I am honored that IVI-IPO has endorsed my campaign for Illinois State Representative in District 72. IVI-IPO’s commitment to open...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois governor candidate stopping in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate, Richard Irvin, will be making a campaign stop in Peoria Thursday. According to a press release, Irvin will be making a stop at the Peoria International Airport Conference Suite, at 4 p.m. He will be joined by his running mate State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-95).
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois elections are seeing their most competitive races since 1998

The November 2022 elections in Illinois are projected to feature the highest number of contested state House races over the past 24 years, according to research by the Illinois Policy Institute. Over the last 22 years, on average, only 64 of Illinois’ 118 state House districts have been contested by...
ILLINOIS STATE
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Illinois governor visits Riverside Foods to tout tax cuts

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropped by Riverside Foods on the morning of May 17 to go grocery shopping with and for a Riverside woman. No, the billionaire governor is not moonlighting as an Instacart shopper. But he did want to highlight how the recently passed package of tax cuts will help parents struggling with high prices and rapid inflation.
RIVERSIDE, IL
wjbc.com

ISA: New legislation will help central Illinois farmers

BLOOMINGTON – Legislation is headed to Gov. Pritzker’s desk to help soybean farmers across central Illinois. The Illinois Soybean Growers Association is behind the B20 legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) and State Rep. Eva Dina Delgado (D-Chicago). “Traditionally in Illinois, we use blends of what...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 'Too Young to Test' bill into law

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that prohibits the Illinois State Board of Education from requiring students in pre-kindergarten through second grade to take standardized tests. The bill was filed in January by state Rep. Christine Pacione-Zayaz. Senate Bill 3986 creates the “Too...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois EPA finalizing plan for EV rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois is moving closer to finalizing the rules for an electric vehicle rebate program starting this summer. It is part of the goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That goal was a key pillar of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
