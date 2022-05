A blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions that is replicated and distributed across a large network of computer systems, or nodes, to record and secure information. Each block in the blockchain contains a specific number of transactions, and each time a new block is added to the chain, it is added to every network node's ledger. This type of database system utilizes distributed ledger technology. Blockchains are considered decentralized because the data is verified by a majority of the nodes in the network, making all the network participants collectively responsible for security rather than a single central entity.

