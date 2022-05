As a man who has just come out in his 60s, I am so happy for Jake Daniels (Jake Daniels becomes first UK male footballer to come out as gay since 1990, 16 May). At 17, and in a profession known for its entrenched homophobia, he has bravely embraced the reality of who he is. No more hiding in the shadows. How I wish that I had had the courage to come out in my professional life, especially when a headteacher. How I wish I had come out to my family and friends years ago. I chose the shadows and have to live with that regret.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO