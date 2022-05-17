ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Triad Prep All-Star Classic rosters loaded with college commits

By Mike Duprez
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago

The inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m at Finch Field in Thomasville, home of the Coastal Plain League's High Point-Thomasville HiToms .

Here’s what you need to know about the Classic.

The squad is being split into two 20-player teams comprised of graduating seniors taken from four counties — Forsyth-Davidson vs. Guilford-Randolph. With the game being played the day after the fourth round of the high school state playoffs, players whose teams are in the regional final series won’t be able to play. That will, in turn, reduce the rosters.

“We’re not going to backfill,” said HiToms President Greg Suire. “You’re either an all-star or you’re not. If we lose five players on a roster, we’ll go with 15.”

The coaches for the Guilford-Randolph all-stars are Grimsley’s Brett Garrett, Southeast Guilford’s Charlie Gamble and Randleman’s Jake Smith. Randleman is the reigning 2-A state champion.

Reagan’s Gary Nail, West Forsyth’s Brad Bullard and North Davidson’s Matt Griffin are the Forsyth-Davidson coaches. Nail took Reagan to the 4-A state championship series last year and previously won three consecutive state titles with South Stokes from 2001-03.

RANDOLPH TEAMS IN PLAYOFFS: Baseball, softball, girls soccer playoff schedules and scores for Randolph County teams

DAVIDSON TEAMS IN PLAYOFFS: Baseball, softball, girls soccer playoff schedules and scores for Davidson County teams

The all-star team is loaded with college commits, with Randleman boasting four Division I recruits.

Here are the commits for the Guilford-Randolph squad: Grant Aycock (East Carolina), Jackson Roberts (Campbell), Evan Wyrick (Pitt CC), Camden Saylor (UNC Greensboro), Hunter Whitten (Presbyterian), Joe Specht (UNC Wilmington), Josh Foulks (Campbell), Andrew Poon (Mary Washington), Tyler Albright (Duke), Holden Biffle (DePauw), and Noah Hill (Old Dominion), Brooks Brannon (North Carolina), Trey Way (Virginia Tech), Braylen Hayes (UNC Greensboro), Kaden Ethier (Montreat) and Ryan White (Western Carolina).

LOOKING TO REPEAT: Former MLB players, college award winners, Hall of Fame coaches helped build Randleman baseball legacy

The college commits for the Forsyth-Davidson side include Wesley Stewart (Catawba), Carter Boyd (Arkansas), Xavier Isaac (East Forsyth), Austin Hawke (North Carolina), Payton Martin (East Carolina), Nick Lundquist (North Carolina A&T), Badin Gusa (Pfeiffer), Lucas Manning (Holy Cross), Lucas Glover (High Point), Sam Odum (Pfeiffer) and Brennan Hard (Lenoir-Rhyne).

Here’s a closer look at some of the top players.

Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound left-handed slugger is batting .578 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He’s the 114th-ranked prospect in the nation by mlb.com. While he has signed with Florida, Isaac projects as an early-round draft pick next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P70sR_0fgl9WIr00

Brooks Brannon, Randleman

A 6-foot, 210-pound catcher, Brannon is having a record-setting season. He is currently batting .598 with 17 home runs and 78 RBIs. His home run total is three shy of the state record held by his father, Paul Brannon. The 78 RBIs are a state record. Brannon blew past the former record of 62 and keeps adding to the total. He is the 142nd-ranked prospect by mlb.com.

Tyler Albright, Grimsley

Albright gets it done with his pitching and hitting. He’s batting .482 with three home runs and 23 RBIs. On the mound, he’s 3-2 with a 3.33 earned-run average and 43 strikeouts in 27⅓ innings.

Jackson Roberts, Northern Guilford

The Campbell signee is 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Grant Aycock, Wesleyan

This East Carolina commit is batting .440.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCz6y_0fgl9WIr00

Braylen Hayes, Randleman

Teams can’t pitch around Brannon much because Hayes hits behind him. And hit he does. Hayes is batting .538 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Andrew Poon, Northwest Guilford

Poon is 7-0 with a 2.24 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 43⅔ innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv2W4_0fgl9WIr00

Ryan White, Randleman

The hard-throwing left-hander hurled a no-hitter in the deciding game of the 2-A state championship series last June. It doesn't get any more clutch than that. White has kept right on going as a senior. He’s 10-1 with an 0.29 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

Triad Prep All-Star Classic Rosters

Guilford-Randolph

  • Jackson Roberts (Northern Guilford)
  • Jay Allred (Northern Guilford)
  • Evan Wyrick (Northern Guilford)
  • Camden Saylor (Southwest Guilford)
  • Hunter Whitten (Southwest Guilford)
  • Joe Specht (Southwest Guilford)
  • Josh Foulks (Northwest Guilford)
  • Andrew Poon (Northwest Guilford)
  • Tyler Albright (Grimsley)
  • Holden Biffle (Grimsley)
  • Talor Grubbs (Southeast Guilford)
  • Jackson Crouch (Southeast Guilford)
  • Noah Hill (High Point Christian)
  • Julian Abreu-Gomez (Ragsdale)
  • Grant Aycock (Wesleyan Christian)
  • Brooks Brannon (Randleman)
  • Trey Way (Randleman)
  • Ryan White (Randleman)
  • Braylen Hayes (Randleman)
  • Kaden Ethier (Randleman)

Forsyth-Davidson

  • Wesley Stewart (North Davidson)
  • Carter Boyd (Reagan)
  • Zach Wagoner (Walkertown)
  • Xavier Isaac (East Forsyth)
  • Luke Powers (Reynolds)
  • Austin Hawke (Reagan)
  • Brandon Davis (Reynolds)
  • Jake Carrick (Central Davidson)
  • Payton Martin (West Forsyth)
  • Nick Lundquist (Reagan)
  • Hunter Koontz (Central Davidson)
  • Danny Staley (Walkertown)
  • Gabe Wagonerv (Walkertown)
  • Sam Odum (North Davidson)
  • Badin Gusa (East Davidson)
  • Lucas Manning (West Forsyth)
  • Lucas Glover (Ledford)
  • Bailey Smith (Ledford)
  • Brennan Hord (Oak Grove)
  • Gage Doss (Oak Grove)

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Triad Prep All-Star Classic rosters loaded with college commits

Comments / 0

Related
backingthepack.com

NC State uses home run barrage to rout UNCG, 20-2

UNC-Greensboro’s pitching was dead on arrival at Doak Field this evening, and this game was effectively over after the first inning. A first inning in which NC State scored nine times, including a pair of three-run homers. JT Jarrett was the first to strike with the long ball, just...
GREENSBORO, NC
Watauga Democrat

Leon to play in NCCA all-star game

GREENSBORO — Graduating senior Orlando Leon was selected for the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star football game, set to be played at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on July 13. The longtime Watauga linebacker/tight end was the only Pioneer selected, and one of two players from the Northwestern...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

W-S Prep names new girls head coach

Winston Salem Preparatory Academy has named their new girls basketball head coach. Charles Crews was selected to lead the Lady Phoenix in hopes of returning the program back to past glory. Crews was officially named head coach of the Lady Phoenix basketball team on May 2. He had been looking...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson County, NC
Education
Davidson County, NC
Sports
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Catawba, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
High Point, NC
Education
Thomasville, NC
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Thomasville, NC
Thomasville, NC
Education
FOX8 News

Remembering the owner of Kepley’s BBQ in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local legend in the High Point restaurant business has passed away. Customers, employees, and family members of Bob Burleson are now showing up to Kepley’s BBQ to make sure he is not forgotten. During lunch hour, Kepley’s BBQ in High Point is packed with hungry customers. On Wednesday, the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Future of the Duke vs North Carolina rivalry

Coach K and Roy Williams are now retired. With two legends gone what does the Duke-North Carolina NCAA Basketball rivalry look like for the future?. In what was the most anticipated college basketball game of all time, North Carolina, who was an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, took down Duke in another historic chapter of the greatest rivalry in the sport. Coach K’s storied career came to an abrupt end in New Orleans and signaled a new era not just in college basketball, but in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Davis
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The student reportedly has minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford College#Montreat College#Catawba College#Coastal Plain League#Forsyth Davidson#Hitoms
WXII 12

'Crank up the bulldozers': Guilford County Schools, superintendent celebrate passed $1.7B bond for school improvements

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County voters have approved a $1.7 billion bond to fund improvements to schools across the district. On Wednesday afternoon, district leaders celebrated what the superintendent called a “historic” move. “They deserve better. The children deserve a great education,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras. “We’re...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina early Wednesday morning. The 2.0 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. 3.9 miles of Catawba, according to USGS. This is 116.1 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina. We’re told the quake...
CATAWBA, NC
jocoreport.com

OPINION: When Carolinians Killed Carolinians

RALEIGH — Two hundred and fifty-one years ago this month, two large groups of armed North Carolinians camped about six miles away from each other in what is now Alamance County. A thousand state militiamen, led by North Carolina Gov. William Tryon, had come to suppress a popular revolt known as the Regulator movement. About twice that many Regulators had gathered there to resist what they saw as unjust taxation and other tyrannical policies by Britain’s colonial authorities.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
Mount Airy News

State railroad funding chugs toward Surry

The Yadkin Valley Railroad line, which counts Surry County in its territory, has been awarded state funding for infrastructure improvements, officials in Raleigh have announced. Yadkin Valley was tapped for $762,538 — targeting bridge improvements, switch upgrades and mainline track improvements, which officials indicate will occur in Surry, Stokes, Forsyth...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
244
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy