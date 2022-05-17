Triad Prep All-Star Classic rosters loaded with college commits

The inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m at Finch Field in Thomasville, home of the Coastal Plain League's High Point-Thomasville HiToms .

Here’s what you need to know about the Classic.

The squad is being split into two 20-player teams comprised of graduating seniors taken from four counties — Forsyth-Davidson vs. Guilford-Randolph. With the game being played the day after the fourth round of the high school state playoffs, players whose teams are in the regional final series won’t be able to play. That will, in turn, reduce the rosters.

“We’re not going to backfill,” said HiToms President Greg Suire. “You’re either an all-star or you’re not. If we lose five players on a roster, we’ll go with 15.”

The coaches for the Guilford-Randolph all-stars are Grimsley’s Brett Garrett, Southeast Guilford’s Charlie Gamble and Randleman’s Jake Smith. Randleman is the reigning 2-A state champion.

Reagan’s Gary Nail, West Forsyth’s Brad Bullard and North Davidson’s Matt Griffin are the Forsyth-Davidson coaches. Nail took Reagan to the 4-A state championship series last year and previously won three consecutive state titles with South Stokes from 2001-03.

The all-star team is loaded with college commits, with Randleman boasting four Division I recruits.

Here are the commits for the Guilford-Randolph squad: Grant Aycock (East Carolina), Jackson Roberts (Campbell), Evan Wyrick (Pitt CC), Camden Saylor (UNC Greensboro), Hunter Whitten (Presbyterian), Joe Specht (UNC Wilmington), Josh Foulks (Campbell), Andrew Poon (Mary Washington), Tyler Albright (Duke), Holden Biffle (DePauw), and Noah Hill (Old Dominion), Brooks Brannon (North Carolina), Trey Way (Virginia Tech), Braylen Hayes (UNC Greensboro), Kaden Ethier (Montreat) and Ryan White (Western Carolina).

The college commits for the Forsyth-Davidson side include Wesley Stewart (Catawba), Carter Boyd (Arkansas), Xavier Isaac (East Forsyth), Austin Hawke (North Carolina), Payton Martin (East Carolina), Nick Lundquist (North Carolina A&T), Badin Gusa (Pfeiffer), Lucas Manning (Holy Cross), Lucas Glover (High Point), Sam Odum (Pfeiffer) and Brennan Hard (Lenoir-Rhyne).

Here’s a closer look at some of the top players.

Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound left-handed slugger is batting .578 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He’s the 114th-ranked prospect in the nation by mlb.com. While he has signed with Florida, Isaac projects as an early-round draft pick next month.

Brooks Brannon, Randleman

A 6-foot, 210-pound catcher, Brannon is having a record-setting season. He is currently batting .598 with 17 home runs and 78 RBIs. His home run total is three shy of the state record held by his father, Paul Brannon. The 78 RBIs are a state record. Brannon blew past the former record of 62 and keeps adding to the total. He is the 142nd-ranked prospect by mlb.com.

Tyler Albright, Grimsley

Albright gets it done with his pitching and hitting. He’s batting .482 with three home runs and 23 RBIs. On the mound, he’s 3-2 with a 3.33 earned-run average and 43 strikeouts in 27⅓ innings.

Jackson Roberts, Northern Guilford

The Campbell signee is 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Grant Aycock, Wesleyan

This East Carolina commit is batting .440.

Braylen Hayes, Randleman

Teams can’t pitch around Brannon much because Hayes hits behind him. And hit he does. Hayes is batting .538 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Andrew Poon, Northwest Guilford

Poon is 7-0 with a 2.24 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 43⅔ innings.

Ryan White, Randleman

The hard-throwing left-hander hurled a no-hitter in the deciding game of the 2-A state championship series last June. It doesn't get any more clutch than that. White has kept right on going as a senior. He’s 10-1 with an 0.29 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

Triad Prep All-Star Classic Rosters

Guilford-Randolph

Jackson Roberts (Northern Guilford)

Jay Allred (Northern Guilford)

Evan Wyrick (Northern Guilford)

Camden Saylor (Southwest Guilford)

Hunter Whitten (Southwest Guilford)

Joe Specht (Southwest Guilford)

Josh Foulks (Northwest Guilford)

Andrew Poon (Northwest Guilford)

Tyler Albright (Grimsley)

Holden Biffle (Grimsley)

Talor Grubbs (Southeast Guilford)

Jackson Crouch (Southeast Guilford)

Noah Hill (High Point Christian)

Julian Abreu-Gomez (Ragsdale)

Grant Aycock (Wesleyan Christian)

Brooks Brannon (Randleman)

Trey Way (Randleman)

Ryan White (Randleman)

Braylen Hayes (Randleman)

Kaden Ethier (Randleman)

Forsyth-Davidson

Wesley Stewart (North Davidson)

Carter Boyd (Reagan)

Zach Wagoner (Walkertown)

Xavier Isaac (East Forsyth)

Luke Powers (Reynolds)

Austin Hawke (Reagan)

Brandon Davis (Reynolds)

Jake Carrick (Central Davidson)

Payton Martin (West Forsyth)

Nick Lundquist (Reagan)

Hunter Koontz (Central Davidson)

Danny Staley (Walkertown)

Gabe Wagonerv (Walkertown)

Sam Odum (North Davidson)

Badin Gusa (East Davidson)

Lucas Manning (West Forsyth)

Lucas Glover (Ledford)

Bailey Smith (Ledford)

Brennan Hord (Oak Grove)

Gage Doss (Oak Grove)

