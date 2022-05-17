ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Your Money: Low wages lawsuit, Twitter sale latest, Comfort TV, Rent scammers

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Money: Monitoring remote workers, Walmart managers, Apple software update, Record gas prices. U.S gasoline hits another record high as Germany plans a Russian ban. Also, the number of companies surveilling workers at home is growing. Jane...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Walmart’s Customer ‘Switching’ Shows Inflation Hitting the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer

For Walmart, the paycheck-to-paycheck economy — and its pressures — dictate how the retailing giant’s fortunes will fare, especially over the near term. At this writing, shares are slumping more than 11% on the heels of an earnings report that clearly shows the impact of inflation. Certainly within the company’s supply chain (and thus some negative margin impact), and rippling down to the consumer level.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

'This is a joke, right?': Landlord springs sudden $885 rent increase on unsuspecting woman

Across the United States, renters are struggling to pay their monthly lease payments. At a time when the majority of renters have been left vulnerable, some landlords are attempting to take advantage of the situation. Kara Perez, a financial expert who goes by the username WeBravelyGo on TikTok, rents her living space in Austin, Texas. When signing her new lease agreement, she realized her landlord had suddenly increased her rent by $885 without prior discussion. As the Texas government does not enforce rent control legislation, Kara has no option but to negotiate her renting terms one-on-one with her landlord. She described her situation in a now-viral TikTok, BoredPanda reports.
AUSTIN, TX
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Food Banks#Comfort Tv#Russian#Bbb#New Profile Pic
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

How to cope with the rising cost of living

It feels like Britons have jumped out of the pan, only to fall straight into the fire as a major cost of living crisis grips the nation. With gas prices rising steadily throughout the winter and totals at the till creeping up with each weekly shop, millions of people are facing an “eat or heat” choice – forced to choose between giving up a meal or heating their home.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around nine in 10 (87 per cent) of adults in Britain have reported their cost of living increased in March alone, with rising energy...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy