ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

India's heatwave to lift AC sales to record, but supplies from China delayed

By Krishna N. Das
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian air conditioner manufacturers are expecting record sales this year as a heatwave scorches most of the country, an industry body told Reuters, but delayed arrivals of components from COVID-hit China may cause shortages of premium products.

With temperatures this month breaching 49 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, sales are set to reach 8.5-9 million units this year, up from 2019's previous record of 6.5 million, the head of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said.

"The market has been extremely good because this year, we got the heat in the second half of March rather than April," CEAMA President Eric Braganza, formerly the India head of China's Haier Appliances, said on Tuesday.

Power demand has also hit a record high as India registered its hottest March in more than a century and an unusually hot April.

"Because of the (COVID-19-related) issues in China, it is taking longer for supplies to reach," Braganza said. "As a result, and with a surge in demand, we've seen that energy-efficient conditioners are what are in short supply."

Braganza, whose association members include Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS), Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS) and Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS), said deliveries of parts from China are now taking 60-90 days, up from 45 days normally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVmMt_0fgl8fGJ00
A worker assembles an air conditioner inside the Daikin Industries Ltd. plant at Neemrana in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Indian companies depend on China for 10% to 20% of AC components like compressors and controllers. Energy-efficient AC sales would mostly be affected because other products largely use locally made components, Braganza said.

Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS), one of India's best-known AC sellers, told a conference call this month that it had doubled the inventory for some items like semiconductors to 90 days due to a "mad rush to block the quantities from the vendors".

Voltas, a unit of India's Tata conglomerate, said it was reliant on imports for only a few components as it has been trying to increase localisation over the years.

But it added that given the surge in demand in March and April, some products could be in short supply.

Braganza said that later in the year, the dollar's appreciation and a rise in raw materials costs also meant manufacturers may be forced to increase prices.

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 77.7975 on Tuesday.

"We will have to really cross our fingers and wait and watch what happens from July to December," Braganza said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Record Sales#Indian Rupee#Ac#Covid#Ceama#Haier Appliances#Voltas Ltd#Whirlpool Of India Ltd#Havells India Ltd
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
Reuters

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi crown prince signals family unity as succession looms

RIYADH, May 19 (Reuters) - An unlikely royal joined a Saudi delegation to the UAE this week, and readers of the Kingdom's political landscape are viewing the move as a message of family unity from its de facto ruler after fractious years spent building his power base. Prince Abdulaziz bin...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy