ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shopee-owner Sea posts upbeat results on e-commerce strength

By Yuvraj Malik
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZJcV_0fgl8Rr100

(Reuters) -Singapore-based Sea Ltd on Tuesday beat quarterly sales estimates and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, driven by strength in its core e-commerce as well as digital payments business.

Sea shares rose 13% amid a rally in major U.S-listed Chinese technology stocks on hopes of Beijing easing its regulatory crackdown on the internet sector.

Sea, which operates Shopee, SeaMoney and gaming unit Garena, said first-quarter e-commerce revenue grew 64.4%.

After a meteoric run in 2020 and part of 2021, with multiple quarters of triple-digital revenue growth and expansion into newer markets including Mexico, Spain and South Korea, Sea’s growth tapered as the pandemic-fuelled boom in e-commerce and digital entertainment waned.

In the reported quarter, the company pulled out from India and France, while rising costs and supply chain issues added to its troubles, driving Sea shares 70% lower this year.

“Shopee has continued to gain market share amid intense competitive pressure, although country re-openings across ASEAN and Taiwan are likely to drag on gaming and e-commerce segment earnings,” said Kristine Lau, analyst at research firm Third Bridge.

Sea widened its full-year 2022 e-commerce revenue outlook range to between $8.5 billion and $9.1 billion from $8.9 billion to $9.1 billion forecast earlier.

“We still think the original guidance is achievable,” Chief Legal Officer Yanjun Wang said on a post-earnings call, adding that Sea’s key Southeast Asian markets have so far been more resilient to COVID-19 outbreaks, while inflation has also been under control in the region.

First-quarter total revenue rose 64.4% to $2.90 billion, topping analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss, however, widened to $580.1 million from $422.1 million. Excluding items, the company reported a loss per share of $1.04, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a $1.23 loss.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as China data sparks growth fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China stoked fresh concerns about a global economic slowdown at a time when investors are already on edge over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Semiconductor Giants Are Increasing Prices

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Taiwan...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Technology Stocks#Sea Ltd#Chinese#Seamoney#Asean
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Zara Owner Bets $104 Million on Adidas-Backed Circular Fiber

Click here to read the full article. Inditex has signed a three-year commitment to purchase 30 percent of the Infinited Fiber Company’s future output. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportUp Close: In Conversation with Pangaia's Christine GoulayTommy Hilfiger to Launch Tees Made with Infinited Fiber CompanyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

Global-e's financial results gave investors a brief scare, but they found some reassurance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy