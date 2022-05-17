ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Baxter County Clerk discusses importance of primary voting

By Debby Stanuch
KTLO
 1 day ago

The second and final week of Early Voting for the upcoming Arkansas Primary Election on May 24th is currently underway and ends Monday at 5:30pm. Voter turnout in Primary Elections is historically low and this year is no exception, according to Baxter County and Circuit Court Clerk Canda Reese. In past...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

whiterivernow.com

Low turnout reported in early voting for Independence, Stone Counties

Based on early voter turnout in Independence and Stone Counties, interest in the upcoming primary election has, so far, been low. Through Monday, the Stone County Clerk’s office had recorded 643 early votes while Independence County had 1,362 early votes. Independence County Clerk Tracey Mitchell said Tuesday that Independence...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville residents voice concern about speeding at city council meeting

Some local residents voiced concern about speeding at Tuesday’s Batesville City Council meeting. Mayor Rick Elumbaugh and council members heard reports from downtown residents about witnessing drivers consistently going well above the 25 mph speed limit signs posted in Batesville’s historical district. Amanda Bruce, who lives in a...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

The CALL works to provide future to foster children

In 2007, a group of concerned individuals in Pulaski County came together and began working with the Division of Children and Family Services in looking for ways to provide for children in the central Arkansas county. An organization known as “The CALL” was developed, and nearly three years later, it became statewide. The CALL is currently active in 52 of the state’s 75 counties, including Baxter.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Burrell Behavioral is closing 4 locations in northern Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”
HARRISON, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Springfield man sentenced for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLO

Chiropractic clinics to pay $321K for dumping patient files in park

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law.
CONWAY, AR
KYTV

Pierce City, Mo. could have a ‘mass exodus’ of police officers

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An entire police force is prepared to walk out. Pierce City officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the newly elected mayor. On Tuesday, Mayor Edward Golubski spoke with KY3 but declined to go on camera. The Mayor said he feels blindsided by the issue. He said he wants the best for the city and is happy to help work with the police to ease their concerns.
PIERCE CITY, MO
ksgf.com

Update On Missing Ozark County Family

(KTTS News) — The Ozark County Sheriff is still trying to find a missing family last seen in Florida. Authorities are looking for Justin, Jennifer, and five-month old Barakah Ruggles. Jennifer last spoke to a family member in March. The sheriff says the family was reported missing May 5.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Recreational complex to be built in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. – A new recreational complex is coming to the city of Hollister. At a reveal ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, city leaders kicked off the Roger and Becky Braden Complex project. The expanded park location is located along Laurel Street. The expanded facility will include the current facilities at Tiger Park and Pepper Dog Park. […]
HOLLISTER, MO
KTLO

Owner of stolen vehicle offering $5,000 reward

The owner of a vehicle stolen Tuesday in the City of Cotter has offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. The Cotter Police Department took a report from the area of North Section...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

