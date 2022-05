About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. But, high gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. “Over the last three years, we’ve set manufacturing records and consumer purchase records. So, we’re pleased to see that level of growth,” said Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO