Bridgeport, WV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 17, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front moved out, after bringing heavy rain in the morning. Today, a high-pressure system out west will push drier air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds...

WDTV

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 16th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Wow, we woke up to quite the storm this morning. And if you happened to be outside when it arrived you saw that amazing shelf cloud that was leading it off. With that line of storms, we got anywhere from ¼ to just over 1/3″ of rain. That storm was all associated with a cold front that moved through. Once the front pushed further east, our skies cleared and we were left with a beautiful afternoon. But this evening, another small impulse came through and brought some quick showers and thunderstorms with it. Up in Mon County, there was some hail reported with it, but many of us ended the day with a rainbow and even saw a double rainbow. Tomorrow will probably be our most beautiful day of the week with mild and sunny conditions. Then on Wednesday into Thursday we are going to see some more showers push through with embedded thunderstorms as well. But one of the big concerns we have is the temperatures at the end of the week. Friday is forecast to reach up to the low 90s for many of us in the Lowlands, and the heat index could feel like almost 100F. Saturday will be a bit better, but still hot.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
#Heavy Rain
WDTV

VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg. He was traveling on Rt. 50 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before being apprehended near W. Pike Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to Sheriff Matheny,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Flights from CKB to Destin extended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock unveiled positive news regarding the flight to Destin Tuesday to the Benedum Airport Authority, according to Connect Bridgeport. “You can now book flights to Destin through November,” Rock told the Authority, the airport’s governing body. “Last year it was a summer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 person flown after DOH truck accident in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County. According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on the main intersection of North Mountaineer and George Washington highways in Preston County came in at 12:43 p.m. Comm center officials stated that […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Morgantown Tennis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay stopped by the Morgantown high school tennis practice last week to chat with the team before they left for states. “Towards the beginning of the season we had a couple close matches, and we lost some we had a couple good teams from the sate come up and play us but we ended up winning regionals and we sent our whole team to states which were really proud of,” said Max Phillips-Hartley.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Nana’s Bakery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals. Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Here’s the 2022 lineup for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee, which will begin on May 27. Mayor Goodwin said the almost 20-year tradition of Live on the Levee is just one of the many things to do in Charleston during Summer 2022. “Live […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thefabricator.com

Veloxint moves to West Virginia

Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, W.Va. The company expects to create 200 to 300 new jobs for research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists over the next four years at the new location. The move will allow Veloxint to...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV

