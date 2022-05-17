Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Wow, we woke up to quite the storm this morning. And if you happened to be outside when it arrived you saw that amazing shelf cloud that was leading it off. With that line of storms, we got anywhere from ¼ to just over 1/3″ of rain. That storm was all associated with a cold front that moved through. Once the front pushed further east, our skies cleared and we were left with a beautiful afternoon. But this evening, another small impulse came through and brought some quick showers and thunderstorms with it. Up in Mon County, there was some hail reported with it, but many of us ended the day with a rainbow and even saw a double rainbow. Tomorrow will probably be our most beautiful day of the week with mild and sunny conditions. Then on Wednesday into Thursday we are going to see some more showers push through with embedded thunderstorms as well. But one of the big concerns we have is the temperatures at the end of the week. Friday is forecast to reach up to the low 90s for many of us in the Lowlands, and the heat index could feel like almost 100F. Saturday will be a bit better, but still hot.

