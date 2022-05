Mets: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Matz struggled in his first start against his former club, going only four innings while allowing four runs on six hits, but the Mets have been below average against lefties this season. New York is hitting just .204 against southpaws this season and Matz is in line for some positive regression from his 6.40 ERA. He has a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 4.06, meaning that with help from his (elite defensive) teammates behind him his ERA should trend downwards.

