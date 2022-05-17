Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with LOCASH and The Beach Boys

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with good vibes, the best music and special guests, LOCASH and The Beach Boys!

Heading into summer with the ultimate summer jam, “Beach Boys” featuring The actual Beach Boys, the duo is ready to rock the summer of 2022 with fans everywhere.

The pair recently took things up a notch as they performed the single, along with some other Beach Boys classics, alongside the band at California’s Country music festival, Stagecoach, last month.

"I gotta tell you, when we sang 'Kokomo' together, I watched time stand still for three minutes," said LOCASH’s Preston Brust . "That is a surreal moment when you actually watch time stand still. I don't know how many times that has really ever happened in my life, but 'Kokomo' was one of those moments."

