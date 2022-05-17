ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with LOCASH and The Beach Boys

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuBR1_0fgl0CZg00

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

LISTEN NOW : The Beach Boys' Mike Love and Bruce Johnston join LOCASH with Rob + Holly

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with good vibes, the best music and special guests, LOCASH and The Beach Boys ! Listen on your favorite Audacy Country station .

Heading into summer with the ultimate summer jam, “Beach Boys” featuring The actual Beach Boys, the duo is ready to rock the summer of 2022 with fans everywhere.

The pair recently took things up a notch as they performed the single, along with some other Beach Boys classics, alongside the band at California’s Country music festival, Stagecoach, last month.

"I gotta tell you, when we sang 'Kokomo' together, I watched time stand still for three minutes," said LOCASH’s Preston Brust . "That is a surreal moment when you actually watch time stand still. I don't know how many times that has really ever happened in my life, but 'Kokomo' was one of those moments."

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and get ready for summer with Tailgate Crashers Radio

Hear more about the epic performance, as well as how the “Beach Boys” song came to be by tuning into the Friday Night Takeover With Rob + Holly this Friday at 7pm! Plus, get your votes in now for the daily Top 7 @ 7 countdown!

