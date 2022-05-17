GRPD: Person seeks medical treatment for gunshot wound

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting an OSHP trooper in a struggle during a traffic stop last year. Robert Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, chose to represent himself at trial, according to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court. The court also said there will be an attorney there for him just in case. The trial has been scheduled for June 6.

