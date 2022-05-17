ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: Person seeks medical treatment for gunshot wound

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police are investigating...

WWMTCw

Kent County medical examiner identifies 18-year-old homicide victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has identified an 18-year-old homicide victim after a shooting that occurred Sunday, May 14. Jakwon Jarrel Mills, 18, of Grand Rapids was identified as the shooting victim in a Sunday evening homicide in Grand Rapids. Original story: GRPD: One injured,...
KENT COUNTY, MI
GRPD: Man jailed, no injuries after two-hour standoff

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a two-hour standoff involving a man who barricaded himself inside a home on Caulfield Avenue ended with a surrender. It started after noon with reported gunshots and a vehicle fleeing at a high speed, Terry Moore, a captain with the Grand Rapids Police Department, told WOOD-TV.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting an OSHP trooper in a struggle during a traffic stop last year. Robert Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, chose to represent himself at trial, according to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court. The court also said there will be an attorney there for him just in case. The trial has been scheduled for June 6.
FINDLAY, OH
Michigan State Police Identify Suspect and Victim in Marion Shooting

The suspect in this incident has been identified as Dale Ervin Orvis, age 36, of Marion. He was arraigned on May 17, 2022 in Osceola District Court for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault). The victim has been identified as Gabriel Charles Richards, age 31, of Marion. He is...
MARION, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver flees from injury crash in Byron Twp.

BYRON, Michigan — Two people are injured after a crash at 68th Street and Clay Avenue in Byron Township, Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms. Brunner says one of the drivers involved fled the scene and another is severely injured. The crash happened around 7...
BYRON, MI
Fox17

Charges made for Grand Haven lighthouse vandalism

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After investigating two separate incidents of vandalism at the Grand Haven Lighthouse, an iconic landmark on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety has charged three teenagers and arrested another. On May 10, four males were spotted scratching graffiti onto...

