Rankin County, MS

Mississippi interstate traffic stop yields 20 pounds of cocaine found in false compartment, arrest of Texas man

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
On Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies developed probable cause that the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity. Canine deputy “Ira” and his handler responded to the scene and “Ira” alerted on the vehicle.

The vehicle and driver were transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop for a more detailed search. During the search, deputies discovered approximately 20 pounds of cocaine located in a false compartment in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Armando Dominguez, 26, a U.S. citizen of El Paso, Texas, was placed under arrest and transported to the Rankin County Jail. and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring Dominguez before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.

the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago

Great job get this criminal and drugs off the streets but one thing this is not the end there are millions of people still out there with drugs keep working another thing it will still never end but just keep working just don’t stop

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

