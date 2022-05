Wade Miley might have the greatest job in all of sports and he's having an excellent week. I have always thought that being a mid-level starting pitcher in the Major Leagues was the best job in sports. The money is still ridiculous at that level. You're playing every 5th day, max. You're usually the team's 3rd or 4th best pitcher, not all the fans know who you are, and the pressure is significantly lower than for high profile players.

