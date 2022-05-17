Home Depot overcomes slow start to year, rising home prices

Click here to read the full article. Data for US retail sales in April suggests that consumers are resilient despite higher prices as wage and job gains offset some increases. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Fashion Retail Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Rain?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO