George Strait Lines Up Two ‘Strait to Vegas’ Shows for December 2022

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
George Strait is returning to Las Vegas in early December 2022. He just announced two dates in his Strait to Vegas series for December 2 and 3. As always for the Strait to Vegas series, Strait's December shows will take place in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Those dates will mark the...

quickcountry.com

