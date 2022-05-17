George Strait Lines Up Two ‘Strait to Vegas’ Shows for December 2022

MISC: CLOWN BAR 2 The crime underworld isn’t just seedy, it’s a joke. Majestic Repertory Theater presents Clown Bar 2, an immersive comedy noir brought to life by returning playwright Adam Szymkowicz and artistic director Troy Heard. You don’t need to have seen the first Clown Bar to enjoy this sequel, but those familiar with the original play’s funny games will remember Happy, the clown, who originally set out to find his brother’s killer. Clown Bar 2 picks up after that, only now, Happy’s gone missing. One can only hope he hasn’t been fast-tracked to that great big clown car in the sky, but there’s only one way to find out. Two undercover gumshoes must infiltrate the mobster bar and expose the truth about these jokers. With Happy nowhere in sight, these cops have some big clown shoes to fill. Through 5/29, Thursday-Sunday, times vary, $35, Majestic Repertory, majesticrepertory.com.

