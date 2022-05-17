ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More turbulence in English cricket's leadership as CEO quits

 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A turbulent period for English cricket has seen another high-profile departure among its leadership with chief executive Tom Harrison announcing he...

Daily Mail

'He's the best batsman after Joe Root': England cricket chief Rob Key backs captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum to unlock the talent of Ollie Pope... with Surrey star to bat for first time in problem spot of No 3 against New Zealand

England are backing the new Test partnership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to bring the best out of Ollie Pope in a position he has yet to fill. Pope will bat in the problem spot of three, where he has never batted for Surrey, in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 in the first gamble of the new era.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

New Zealand expect captain Kane Williamson to lead the World Test champions out at Lord's in a fortnight despite the 'fab four' batsman returning home for the birth of his second child on Tuesday

New Zealand expect captain Kane Williamson to lead the world champions in the first Test at Lord's in a fortnight despite his return to New Zealand for the birth of his second child on Tuesday. Williamson, 31, who also leads Sunrisers Hyderabad, left the Indian Premier League with one regular...
WORLD
The Guardian

Pivac in spotlight as Reffell and North make Wales squad for South Africa

The uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad for this summer’s South Africa tour for which George North has been recalled after 14 months out of Test match action because of a serious knee injury. The 150-times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is also selected, but Jonathan Davies and Callum Sheedy have been left out.
WORLD
BBC

England v New Zealand: Pick the hosts' team for first Test at Lord's

Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app. England's new era under captain Ben Stokes and...
SPORTS
BBC

Wayne Rooney in line for Freedom of Derby honour

Wayne Rooney could be given the Freedom of Derby if councillors approve calls for him to be bestowed the honour. The Derby County manager would join club legends like Brian Clough and former player Reg Harrison in receiving the honorary title. The Freedom of the City is awarded by a...
POLITICS
BBC

Team GB's Charley Davison on motherhood, comeback and Olympics

While being a mother of three should not - and does not - define her success, Olympian Charley Davison fully embraces the tag 'super mum'. "I like the fact people realise mums are still able to fulfil their dreams after having children," the 28-year-old says. "Life doesn't stop just because you've had kids."
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Henry Arundell: England call London Irish flier into Australia tour training squad

London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia. The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season. Arundell's club team-mate Will...
WORLD
BBC

Sam Simmonds: Injured Exeter forward to miss England tour of Australia

Sam Simmonds will miss England's tour of Australia in July as he needs surgery on a hip injury. Exeter's 27-year-old, who broke the Premiership single-season try-scoring record last year, played in all five of England's Six Nations games this year. He has not played since the Chiefs' Heineken Champions Cup...
RUGBY
BBC

Ollie Tanner: Cardiff City sign Lewes winger

Cardiff City have signed winger Ollie Tanner from Isthmian Premier Division side Lewes for an undisclosed fee. The forward, 20, becomes the Bluebirds' third signing of the week after they agreed deals with Forest Green's Ebou Adams and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. Tanner had been set to join Tottenham Hotspur in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wayne Pivac accepts scrutiny as Wales look to put shock Italy loss behind them

Wayne Pivac accepts that he has a job “where everybody is watching your every move” as he looks for his Wales players to bounce back from a demoralising home defeat against Italy.The Wales head coach’s next assignment could hardly be tougher – a three-Test series away from home against world champions South Africa in July.Pivac has named a 33-man squad for the tour, including uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti, with the Springboks looming barely three months after Wales’ Six Nations campaign ended in disarray.Leicester Tigers back-rower Tommy Reffell has been included in the @WelshRugbyUnion...
WORLD

