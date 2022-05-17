More turbulence in English cricket's leadership as CEO quits

Wayne Pivac accepts that he has a job “where everybody is watching your every move” as he looks for his Wales players to bounce back from a demoralising home defeat against Italy.The Wales head coach’s next assignment could hardly be tougher – a three-Test series away from home against world champions South Africa in July.Pivac has named a 33-man squad for the tour, including uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti, with the Springboks looming barely three months after Wales’ Six Nations campaign ended in disarray.Leicester Tigers back-rower Tommy Reffell has been included in the @WelshRugbyUnion...
