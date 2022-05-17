ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pana, IL

Pana Students Recognized With Scholarship FROM TCCU

By Leroy M Kleimola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo students from Pana were highlighted during TCCU’s Scholarship promotion. Eight Seniors total were recognized including two from Taylorville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, and Pana High Schools. The Pana Students recognized were Jaxon Rhoades and Hayden Roeder. Rhoades is set to attend school at SIU-Edwardsville to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Roeder...

