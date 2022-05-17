ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Morning Bounce Year Anniversary Trivia

By dwarner
1051thebounce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago we welcomed an iconic duo to the Detroit radio waves, broadcasting from 105.1 The Bounce! Zannie K. and Shannon...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Good riddance to the Grand Prix on Detroit’s Belle Isle

The last time I rode my recumbent bike on Belle Isle — during the winter of 2019-20 — my wheels had a sign on the back urging “NO PRIX ON BELLE ISLE.”. Now I’m back — just in time to see the last Grand Prix on Belle Isle, scheduled for June 3-5 — and to observe the continuing efforts of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its equally tone-deaf colleagues on the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee (BIPAC) to “improve” the island, mostly with more pavement.
DETROIT, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 St. Florian Strawberry Festival — Part Two

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the St. Florian Parish in Hamtramck, Mich. for their 2022 Strawberry Festival. It featured delicious Polish foods, beer and a strawberry bakery. There was live entertainment by The Polish Muslims, New Generation Polkas and The Ambassadors Polka Band. The church was designed by Ralph Adams Cram of the firm Cram and Ferguson. St. Florian’s parish consists of predominantly Polish members whose families were immigrants from Poland and settled in Hamtramck after Dodge opened an automobile factory in 1910. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit recognized the need for a church to serve Polish residents, and established the parish named for St. Florian, patron of Poland, in 1907.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Memory Lane
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit reverend reacts to tragic mass shooting in Buffalo

When you think of what happened at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, you think about all the grief, terror and devastation caused by one man equipped with a ton of firepower. It’s something no one should have to go through. “This is very dangerous,” said Rev. Horrace...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Customers grow frustrated with Detroit cemetery

DETROIT – Sharon Hopson is still an unhappy customer after her mother’s memorial bench at Forest Lawn Cemetery was finally placed following a story with Local 4 News. Although the bench was finally installed, Hopson said it was not what she was promised. “I went and seen it,”...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
michiganchronicle.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens on Violent Crime, Business Ties to Detroit

DETROIT — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visited Detroit recently for a fundraiser backed by a majority of Black business owners. The newly elected mayor met with the business community and toured the city home to a population of more than 80% Black residents. Atlanta is often noted as the...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

The BLAC List: Detroit Area Black-Owned Landscaping Companies

Detroit is home to a number of Black-owned businesses, including several landscaping and lawn care companies. By supporting these businesses, we can help to promote economic growth and opportunity in our community. Here are just a few of the Black-owned landscaping and lawn care companies in the Detroit Metro area: Powell & Son LLC Serves […] The post The BLAC List: Detroit Area Black-Owned Landscaping Companies appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 followed, shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were followed by an unknown person and shot early Wednesday in Detroit. Police said the victims told officers they were in a Chevrolet Cruze on either Manor or Mendota on the city's west side when someone pulled up by them. They drove away, and were shot in the 19900 block of Ilene, near Pembroke.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects rob Detroit liquor store at gunpoint for 1 bottle of wine

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint. Police said a man and a woman made off with one bottle of wine from D-Cru Liquor Store at 13970 Wyoming. They then fled in a silver Chevy Trailblazer. Anyone with information...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Late Detroit landlord Joel Landy's properties being sold for charity

The late Detroit landlord Joel Landy's legacy will live on through a foundation focused on automotive education and historic preservation. Described as an "old hippie who loved Detroit" long before most real estate investors, Landy made arrangements to sell nearly all of his properties for charity before his death in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here’s How Much Home Prices Are Rising

It’s a hot housing market, but now that interest rates are inching up, many experts expect the market to cool off. Right now, it’s something of a mixed bag when it comes to home prices rising across Michigan, with some areas even seeing prices lower than a year ago but higher than a month ago.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy