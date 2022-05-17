ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Jake Daniels: Why Blackpool player’s decision to come out as gay matters

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt shouldn’t matter. But it does. When 17-year-old Jake Daniels publicly came out as a gay on Monday, phones pinged as the UK’s media raced to push out news alerts. This is a big story. In less than 24 hours, the young footballer has become a household...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Vice

17-Year-Old Professional Footballer Hailed After Coming Out as Gay

A 17-year-old is being inundated with congratulations and hailed for his bravery after he became the UK’s first openly gay male professional footballer in more than three decades. Support has been huge across every social media platform, with politicians, sports stars, and LGBTQ campaigners all coming forward to congratulate...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'That doesn't define the man you are today': Jake Daniels insists he's 'proud' to be Marvin Ekpiteta's Blackpool team-mate despite his historic homophobic social media posts that emerged in the wake of the 17-year-old coming out as gay

Jake Daniels says he's 'proud' to be Marvin Ekpiteta's Blackpool team-mate, insisting his historical homophobic social media posts don't 'define the man you are today'. On Tuesday, Ekpiteta apologised for the controversial posts which left him embarrassed in the wake of team-mate Daniels coming out. Daniels, the 17-year-old Blackpool forward,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Justin Fashanu
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy says she regrets telling newspaper about ‘size of Peter Andre’s manhood’

Rebekah Vardy has said she “deeply regrets” giving information to a newspaper about her claimed sexual encounter with Peter Andre.The model and former reality TV contestant, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, gave evidence on Tuesday at the High Court in her libel battle against Coleen Rooney.Mrs Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy about an interview she gave to the now-defunct News Of The World.Mr Sherborne showed what appeared to be an A3 printout of the article to Mrs Vardy in the witness box before reading the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Gay Men#Gay Rights#Manchester United#Racism#Uk#Cnn#English#British#Trailblazer
The Independent

Pivotal moment in football – Anita Asante on Jake Daniels coming out as gay

Jake Daniels coming out as gay has been described as a “pivotal moment in football” by former England defender Anita Asante.Blackpool forward Daniels made the announcement about his sexuality via a statement published on the club’s official website on Monday.The 17-year-old is the first active male professional footballer in Britain to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.A message from Jake Daniels. https://t.co/R2wEsniXKV pic.twitter.com/dcznYKtSaD— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) May 16, 2022The widespread praise for Daniels has included a message of support from England captain Harry Kane.Recently-retired Asante, a prominent voice on LGBT+ inclusivity and other issues during her...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

17-year-old soccer star comes out as gay in powerful interview: 'I'm ready to come out, be myself'

Jack Daniels, 17, became the first British professional footballer to come out as gay in men's soccer in more than 30 years, marking an important moment in the game. The Blackpool striker came out as gay this week, becoming the only out gay soccer player in the men's game in England. Daniels has had a prolific season and felt it was the right moment to come out. "This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, and signed my first professional contract. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself," he said in a statement released on the Blackpool football club's website. Daniels is the first publicly gay footballer in the men's game since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
SOCCER
The Independent

Last of the old school: Mark Noble and West Ham were a perfect marriage

The tears in Mark Noble’s eyes were the greatest testament to a local icon who remained untainted by a mercenary world. Football is no stranger to emotional farewells, and there were the usual soppy montages, standing ovations, speeches and laps of honour as West Ham said goodbye to their captain on Sunday. But Noble’s retirement, after 18 years as a professional at West Ham, marks more than just the end of an era for an individual and, perhaps, even a club too. There has always been a cultish admiration for football’s one-club men. They are depicted as the last bastions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott Explains Recent Absence

Both immediately before and after his devastating ankle injury and subsequent five-month layoff, the hype around Harvey Elliott was palpable. A surprise move into central midfield from his previous wide attacker role during pre-season carried over into the season proper, and the former Fulham man looked absolutely inspired in the position, progressing the ball with both runs and passes at a world-class level, while remaining incredibly busy on defence and offering a legitimate goal threat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kay Mellor: A 'Leeds woman through and through'

The British entertainment establishment has queued up to pay tribute to Kay Mellor since her death was announced. But she will be especially mourned in Yorkshire, a place she spent most of her life championing, and from which she took and gave inspiration in equal measure. Kay Mellor was, to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tube strike: Jubilee weekend walkout at two stations

London Underground workers based at two Tube stations are to strike for one day over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in a row over bullying. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Euston and Green Park will walk out on Friday 3 June. General secretary Mick Lynch said...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Tyneside schoolboy hopes to follow in Billy Elliot's footsteps

An 11-year-old boy hopes to follow in the footsteps of Billy Elliot after being offered a place at two top ballet schools but his family need to raise £40,000 to pay for his training. Joseph, from Boldon, Tyneside, has the opportunity to study at the Royal Ballet School of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Zak Crawley outdone by Ben Compton as Kent start strongly at Northamptonshire

England opener Zak Crawley was outshone by centurion Ben Compton as Kent made a strong start to their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Northamptonshire.Crawley, who was named in a 13-man squad for next month’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Wednesday, made 62 before being caught behind off the bowling of Matthew Kelly with the score on 93.Fellow opener Compton, however, finished the day on 125 not out having put on 176 for the second wicket with Daniel Bell-Drummond as Kent reached 286 for two.Bowler Craig Overton top-scored with 44 on a day when Somerset’s decision to...
SPORTS
BBC

Redditch father on lifelong chemotherapy takes on marathon challenge

A father-of-three on lifelong chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is to run more than 26 miles for charity. Mark Poulton, from Redditch in Worcestershire was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma in June 2014. He is now set to run the equivalent of a marathon to raise money...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy