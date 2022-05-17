ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mother Dealing with Baby Formula Shortage on Syracuse's Morning News

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Jedynak, is Director of Economic Opportunity for...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Services set in Syracuse for CNY native killed in Buffalo mass shooting

Funeral services for Roberta Drury, the 32-year-old woman from Cicero who relocated to Buffalo to help her brother and died Saturday in the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store, will be held this week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in...
localsyr.com

Motorcyclist hurt in Downtown Syracuse crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A 28-year-old motorcyclist was hurt after crash near Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse Wednesday night. Syracuse police tell NewsChannel 9 the motorcyclist was northbound on North Salina Street when a car traveling southbound made a left hand turn into the path of the cyclist. The woman...
localsyr.com

State police looking for missing Cayuga County teen

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police needs your help in locating a missing teen from Cayuga County. Madison Weeks, age 15, is missing from 6228 Lake St., Cayuga, NY. Madison was last seen on Tuesday, May 17th, at approximately 4:00 p.m., leaving her residence to go play basketball.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse businesses host job fair to search for seasonal employees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For many local businesses, the search for more employees is on. On Wednesday, recruiters at one job fair were focused on filling spots with high school students as they are out of class for the summer. Summer jobs are not just important for high schoolers looking...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Wayne County Teen With Autism Beaten, Video Posted Online

A video posted on social media shows the beating of a Newark teenager with autism. Caleb Davenport, 16, was near the Erie Canal where he usually meets his friends. Caleb was waiting for his mother to pick him up around 7 p.m. when he was jumped. The group of people who pretended to be his friends punched, kicked and stomped on his head. Investigators say they then dragged Caleb, unconscious, about 60 feet down the trail. The suspects stole his cellphone and sneakers. A man walking on the canal found Caleb and called for help. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it knows who attacked Caleb Davenport and charges are pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
localsyr.com

Founder of OG’s Against Violence reacts to tragedy in Buffalo

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — It may have happened in Buffalo but the mass shooting is being felt right here in Syracuse. Clifford Ryan, the founder of OG’s against violence specializes in de-escalating instances of gun violence before they get out of hand. He said that what was most frustrating about the tragedy in buffalo was that there may not have been much anyone could have done to stop what happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse University Dome gets a new name with 10-year deal

The former Carrier Dome has officially been renamed the JMA Wireless Dome in a new, 10-year partnership between Syracuse University and JMA Wireless, officials announced Thursday. It's the second name in the Dome's history, having first opened its doors under the Carrier name in 1980. In April, the university announced...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

WHITE SUPREMACIST WANTED TO HUNT BLACK PEOPLE IN ROCHESTER

He wanted to hunt black people on the streets of Rochester. The white supremacist from by Binghamton, the one who attacked the Tops in Buffalo, the one who killed 10 and wounded 3, who shouted the n-word at people as he gunned them down. Rochester was his first choice. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

56 Year Old Wanted By Utica Police. Do You Know Him?

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man wanted on charges of Domestic Violence, according to Sgt. Stan Fernald of the Utica Police Department. 46-year-old Moss Berkley is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt in the first degree stemming from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in west Utica in February 2021.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Hospitalizations see uptick as Onondaga County announces three COVID deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID total for the weekend and has seen an uptick in hospital and ICU cases. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 74 residents are in the hospital with ten of those patients in the ICU. When compared to his tweet from Friday, there are ten more hospitalized and three more in intensive care.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

