New Mother Dealing with Baby Formula Shortage on Syracuse's Morning News

A video posted on social media shows the beating of a Newark teenager with autism. Caleb Davenport, 16, was near the Erie Canal where he usually meets his friends. Caleb was waiting for his mother to pick him up around 7 p.m. when he was jumped. The group of people who pretended to be his friends punched, kicked and stomped on his head. Investigators say they then dragged Caleb, unconscious, about 60 feet down the trail. The suspects stole his cellphone and sneakers. A man walking on the canal found Caleb and called for help. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it knows who attacked Caleb Davenport and charges are pending.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO