Saint Cloud, MN

Whit Gallery Hosting TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night

By Sarah Mueller
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- People will be sharing “ideas worth spreading” at an event in St. Cloud this week. A TEDxStCloud Open Mic...

WJON

The Weekender: Maibock Fest, Red Carpet Recital and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is a lot of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Beaver Island for the 6th annual Maibock Festival, enjoy a 90s Decade Dance Party at The Whit Gallery, celebrate Paul McCartney's birthday at Pioneer Place, watch young/talented dancers with the Red Carpet Recital and join the Beautiful Mind Projects Strides Against Stigma event at SCSU. Read more in The Weekender!
POLITICS
WJON

Big Sports Weekend in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The hospitality industry in the St. Cloud metro area is going to get a huge shot in the arm this weekend with four big sporting events in town. Events are being held in St. Augusta, Waite Park, St. Cloud and Sartell. Mike Johnson is the Sports and Special...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Government
WJON

St. Cloud Police Celebrating Children’s Book at Community Event

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department and Great River Regional Library are celebrating the publication of a new children’s book with an interactive community engagement event this week. St. Cloud Author and co-founder of Diverse Voices Press Hudda Ibrahim recently published her next children’s book titled “Lula...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Back The Badge Car Show This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The “Back the Badge” car show is coming to St. Cloud this weekend. The car show runs Saturday at the Crossroads Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

You Can Get a Ticket for Honking Your Horn in Minnesota?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location has Also Closed

Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota

Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state. What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed. Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut. What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume." Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.Interested? Find retailers here.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

SCTCC Students Headed to National Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Two students at St Cloud Community and Technical College are headed to a national competition. Electrical Construction student Nick Lanham and HVAC/R student Alec Schrupp will participate in the National Leadership and Skills Conference from June 20th through the 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. Nick Lanham, from Brainerd,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: T-Storm Warnings In Effect Across Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supercell thunderstorms are rumbling Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Several counties along the Iowa border and in southeastern Minnesota are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, counties to the north, including those in the Twin Cities metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Get the latest updates below: Update (6:14 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has extended to parts of Freeborn and Steele counties until 6:45 p.m. Radar shows a storm cell moving toward Blooming Prairie. Threats include golf-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph....
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Power Lodge Buys Miller Marine in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud marine dealership has a new owner. Tom Dehn owner and operator of Power Lodge has bought Miller Marine. Power Lodge has four dealerships located in Minnesota and southwest Florida and sells and services a combination of marine and powersports equipment. Power Lodge started in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

“Disney Princess” Show Added To State Fair Grandstand Lineup

The Minnesota State Fair announced the addition of three more Grandstand shows for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get Together. The Beach Boys will be joined by The Temptations for a show on August 29, Portugal. The Man will play the fair on August 27 and a traveling Disney Princess show will take the stage on Monday, September 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
WJON

Idalski Named Next SCSU Women’s Head Hockey Coach

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has found their new women's hockey coach. Brian Idalski has been named the programs sixth Women's Hockey Head Coach. I'm really excited to be back in St. Cloud and for the opportunity to lead the women's hockey program. The WCHA is the best collegiate hockey conference in North America, and I look forward to building St. Cloud State into a winner. I'm thankful to Heather Weems and the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity and can't wait to get to work.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota. Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.
DULUTH, MN
Comments / 0

Community Policy