Marion, MI

Shooting in Marion sends one person to hospital; suspect arrested

By steve gove
 2 days ago

One person is recovering in a hospital following a shooting in the...

clarecountycleaver.net

Michigan State Police Identify Suspect and Victim in Marion Shooting

The suspect in this incident has been identified as Dale Ervin Orvis, age 36, of Marion. He was arraigned on May 17, 2022 in Osceola District Court for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault). The victim has been identified as Gabriel Charles Richards, age 31, of Marion. He is...
MARION, MI
Marion, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
UPDATE: State police ID suspect arraigned in Marion shooting

MARION — A 36-year-old Marion man is facing felony charges in connection to a shooting Sunday in Marion that sent a person to the hospital. Dale Ervin Orvis, 36, of Marion, was arraigned Tuesday, May 17, in Osceola District Court for assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.
MARION, MI
