Shooting in Marion sends one person to hospital; suspect arrested

Detectives in Mecosta County are investigating why there was a mini-van submerged in Rogers Pond. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle that had been driven off 10 Mile Rd and Millerdale Dr. Members of the dive team then...
The suspect in this incident has been identified as Dale Ervin Orvis, age 36, of Marion. He was arraigned on May 17, 2022 in Osceola District Court for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault). The victim has been identified as Gabriel Charles Richards, age 31, of Marion. He is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person killed in a May 14 shooting along Kalamazoo Avenue SE as 18-year-old Jakwon Jarrell Mills. Grand Rapids police responded about 11:10 p.m. May 14 to the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE on a report of shots fired, with a person reportedly injured in a parking lot.
WYOMING, Mich. — One person and an infant were seriously injured Thursday in a crash involving a semi-truck in Wyoming. The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. on 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue. Police say a semi was eastbound on 28th Street when it struck a car traveling northbound on Burlingame Avenue. Another vehicle, which was waiting at a left turn light, was also struck during the crash.
ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after a stabbing at the Ithaca Public Schools baseball and softball diamonds on Tuesday evening. Police say the victim from Perrinton suffered stab wounds to her neck and legs around 6:45 p.m. She was rushed to MyMichigan Health Gratiot hospital and airlifted to a Midland hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
MARION — A 36-year-old Marion man is facing felony charges in connection to a shooting Sunday in Marion that sent a person to the hospital. Dale Ervin Orvis, 36, of Marion, was arraigned Tuesday, May 17, in Osceola District Court for assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a breaking and entering at an apartment on S. Crawford Street. Investigators believe the apartment was broken into between 10 p.m. May 13 and 6 a.m. the next morning. The victim went to a party the night before and when...
HARRISON, MI — In the final years of his life, Kevin M. Lighthall’s mental state spiraled into deterioration. Talking in riddles and codes. Believing an unspecified “they” prevented him having a phone. Living in a headspace no one else could penetrate. Eventually, the downhill slide culminated...
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the driver of Jeep that they believe hit and killed two cows on a Saginaw County roadway. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Gratiot Road near Pineview Drive in Thomas Township west of Saginaw. Police received reports of cows...
GAYLORD, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged in crash that killed her passenger in Northern Michigan. Karolyn Riggs, 27, of Frederic was charged with operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death in Otsego County on Sunday. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting an OSHP trooper in a struggle during a traffic stop last year. Robert Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, chose to represent himself at trial, according to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court. The court also said there will be an attorney there for him just in case. The trial has been scheduled for June 6.
WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Charges have been filed in connection to a dog attack that left a 5-year-old boy hospitalized with severe injuries last week. The incident happened Thursday evening when two dogs at a neighbor’s house entered the boy’s yard and attacked him while he was playing, according to Michigan State Police.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 3-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot accidentally in Muskegon Monday night. The Muskegon Police Department says the shooting happened near Allen Avenue and Emerald Street after 8:30 p.m. We’re told officers found the child with a gunshot wound upon arrival. Police...
The man charged with driving drunk and killing one passenger back in 2021 was sentenced Monday. Christopher Bluer will spend 10 to 15 years in prison after his guilty plea last month. The crash happened in Kalkaska in April 2021 when Bluer lost control and crashed, rolling several times. Two...
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from a witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled the November morning she tussled with her roommate and “friend-with-benefits” during which she took a bullet to her abdomen. Believing the shot was accidental, she told the armed man before her to get help. “See...
WYOMING, Mich. — At least six people were shot, two of them dying from their injuries, since Saturday in the greater Grand Rapids area. The most recent shooting happened in Wyoming at a home on Prairie Parkway SW shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday. Wyoming Police said four men entered the house and got in a shootout with a 23-year-old man who was inside.
A Macomb County man was killed after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say the 50-year-old man from Chesterfield Township died after his motorcycle went off a road and crashed into a tree in Peacock Township.
Comments / 0