impact.com Announces Partnerships Experience Event, iPX, Bringing Together All Players in the Partnership Economy and Featuring Special Guest Trevor Noah

Click here to read the full article. Laurine Garaude, the former head of the Mip television markets, has resurfaced at TV demand data firm Parrot Analytics. She will take on the post of Partnerships Director (EMEA) for Parrot, whose proprietary technology allows TV companies to track and measure demand for shows in real-time. Grant Cover has also joined as Partnerships Director (North America). Garaude stepped down as Director of Television for RX France (formerly Reed Midem) in January 2021 after 12 years. She had first joined in 1993 and went on to lead Mip TV and Mipcom. In her new role, she’ll work to...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO