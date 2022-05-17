impact.com Announces Partnerships Experience Event, iPX, Bringing Together All Players in the Partnership Economy and Featuring Special Guest Trevor Noah
Impact.com’s flagship event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, analysts, and trendsetters from across the partnerships industry to discover, network, and exchange ideas for business growth. London, United Kingdom—May 17, 2022—impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today it will bring together all players in the partnership...www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0