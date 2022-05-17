ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

South Effingham High's Cameron Edwards again captures triple jump at state championships

By Donald Heath
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bADT_0fgkXAxD00

South Effingham’s Cameron Edwards pulled off the double-triple May 12 at the GHSA Class 6A boys state track and field championships.

The senior capped a stellar final year in high school with his second consecutive state championship in the triple jump.

His jump of 47 feet, 1.5 inches was a personal best and won the 2022 title by more than a foot ahead of Rockdale County’s NaJiib Anderson’s 46-0.25.

“I knew I did something pretty good when I landed,” Edwards said about his second attempt at the Carrollton venue.

Baseball:South Effingham High baseball team looks to protect leads with pitcher Maddox Shiell

He said when he was told the distance after the jump, teammate Justice Mydell and Mustangs jumping coach Haywood Ellison looked at each other and accurately predicted, “He just won state.”

Last season, Edwards topped Class 6A with a jump of 45-8.

He entered this year’s state meet on a slight downer after failing to qualify in the long jump and high jump. He placed in those events at state in 2021.

This year at sectionals, his long jump distance was 19-4 (15th overall) and high jump 5-10 (12th overall) — well below his personal bests of 21-10 (as a junior) and 6-4 (this year). The top eight at sectionals qualified for state.

“In practice, I was focused on the triple for region and I had been working more on technique trying to add distance, and I think it hurt my long jump and high jump,” Edwards said.

Football:South Effingham High School freshmen kick off spring practice

“It was a little disappointing, but going into state, my coaches were saying it could be a blessing. I could concentrate on just one.”

Concentrating on one sport was a departure from Edwards’ multiple-sport prep career. During the football season, the running back was the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of Year with 1,093 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

He also played soccer during the spring.

“Running for 1,000 yards, the way track came out and juggling soccer, I think it proved how good of an athlete I can be,” said Edwards, who hasn’t signed with a college but is leading toward running track and playing football at Savannah State University.

It was a stellar first day at state for Edwards’ teammates as well. Mustangs sophomore Aubrey Edge placed seventh in the pole vault with a school-record jump of 9-9 (breaking her own mark of 9-6).

The girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Madison Hodge, Lily McDonald, Mia Fitzpatrick and Cheyenne Ryan placed seventh with a time of 10:23.56 — bettering the old mark of 10:26.78 at region last year.

The boys’ 4x800 relay team of Devin Hallman, Isaiah Campbell, Amari Branch and Cailan Howard placed 10th at state with a time of 8:16.08 that broke the previous school record of 8:23.15 set in 2021 at state.

Riley Browne finished tied for 13th in the girls high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Comments / 0

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Griffin Headed to Savannah State

Ziahya Griffin of the Toombs County Lady Bulldogs has signed her letter of intent for a scholarship to play softball for the Savannah State University Tigers. "I chose Savannah State because I wanted to play somewhere close to home. I want to thank my family and coaches for supporting me. I want to study Early Childhood Education and become a teacher and hopefully a softball coach. I am really looking forward to joining the Tiger Nation." Griffin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Effingham County, GA
Savannah Tribune

Hoop School Returns For 25th Year

Hoop School basketball camp will return this year for its 25th season. The 2022 camp will be held at Savannah High and will run from June 6-10 at the Ron Love Athletic Center. The camp is open for boys and girls from age 6-14. Campers will learn basketball skills such...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

A.E. Beach High School Names Hall of Fame Inductees

The A. E. Beach High School Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted seven former athletes and one citation honoree during it’s 34th induction ceremony held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. The seven athletes inducted were Belinda. Stephens Boyd (multiple sports), Tyrone DeVoe (multiple sports), Rodney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah high school students walk out for Roe v. Wade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday afternoon, students at more than 50 schools across the country participated in a walkout for reproductive rights — including some Savannah students. At 12:50 p.m., a couple hundred students at Savanah Arts Academy (SAA) walked out the school doors, with posters in hand and a message for the nation. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan Closes Two Record Residential Real Estate Transactions in Savannah, GA

Staci Donegan, an award-winning Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah, GA, recently closed two record residential real estate sales in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District. On April 12, Donegan negotiated the closing of 20 West Gaston Street for $5.25 million resulting in the highest residential sale for...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Triple Jump#High Jump#Running Track#Sports#Mustangs
Savannah Tribune

High School Senior Makes History As First African American Valedictorian at Calvary Day School

Maya Angelou eloquently shares with us,” if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” Victoria Lynese Grimes has broken the glass ceiling and will leave a legacy at Calvary Day School. She is the first African American Valedictorian and first African American female Valedictorian in the school’s history. She broke the barrier and reached this level of success due to her passion for academic excellence. With Calvary’s inception in 1961, it took a substantial 61 years for the barrier to be broken by a student who has earned a perfect grade point average since she started her academic career.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is underway in Georgia and the primary election will take place May 24 in the state. Here’s a look at the big races and who’s running:. Gov. Brian Kemp – Kemp is running for re-election. Kemp is a conservative Republican and recently signed bills banning “divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and a ban against transgender athletes.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Schools honor retirees

The Bulloch County Board of Education and Bulloch County Schools hosted a retirement program on May 17, in the Mattie Lively Elementary School Cafeteria to honor 59 retirees who have retired or will retire from the school district during its 2021-2022 school year. These educators and support professionals devoted a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Port Wentworth Elementary alum gather for emotional closing ceremony

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — On Sunday, Port Wentworth Elementary School invited former students and teachers back inside one last time for a closing ceremony. “From chalkboards to smart boards, we dedicate 105 years of molding and educating the children of Port Wentworth,” said Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, vice president of Savannah’s Board of Education.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Name change for LB3 Foundation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some changes to a local foundation that was started to honor a young man murdered in Savannah seven years ago - but it will continue to impact the lives of young people in Savannah. Lawrence ‘Bunny’ Bryan is the president of what is now...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New program leading towards Bethesda’s future

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a little more than a week left in the school year at Bethesda Academy and it has been an important one at the all-boys school. The introduction of a leadership development program impacted the lives of several young men this year and could soon bring new direction to all Bethesda students.
SAVANNAH, GA
wmhweb.com

Oncology and Hemotology at Wayne Memorial

Wayne Memorial Hospital has partnered with St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion to bring cancer care closer to home for patients in Wayne County. A new oncology center has been built with 16 infusion chairs located in semi-private bays and are equipped...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Parker’s launches round up campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know how expensive it can be right now just to shop for groceries and the bare essentials, and one locally owned business is doing their part to help those in need. Parker’s has launched a new campaign, where customers can choose to round up...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy