ERCOT predicts new record power demand this summer

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas predicts the state will have enough power to meet the peak demand this summer. ERCOT issued its forecast for the period from June through September.

The peak summertime demand is projected to be 77,317 megawatts. That would be a new summertime demand peak. ERCOT says there will be 91,392 megawatts of resource capacity, so it is not forecasting problems.

ERCOT is also calculating that the summer capacity reserve margin will be 22.8%. That takes into account the predicted demand, conservation programs, typical outages and normal output from renewable sources.

On Monday, ERCOT issued a new notice to power plants across the state to avoid going off-line for any routine maintenance this week. Temperatures will repeatedly hit the upper 90's or 100 degrees in most parts of Texas.

ERCOT had issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN) last week because of concerns about the demand for power as people continue to run their air conditioners. That notice has been extended through Friday, May 20th.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram