ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas PD speak on Korean hair salon shooting, FBI investigates as 'hate crime'

By L P Phillips, Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

The Dallas Police Department hosted a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday in regards to the recent arrest tied to the Korean salon shooting.

The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week's shooting at the Hair World Salon in Dallas.

Last Wednesday, three women were wounded when a man burst into the Hair World Salon business on Royal Lane and opened fire with a rifle. The victims' wounds were not life-threatening.

On Friday, Dallas police confirmed they were treating this incident as a hate crime because the description of the shooter's getaway van was very similar to two other shootings, one of them in the same shopping center where Hair World is located and another in east Oak Cliff, just the day before the salon shooting.

Early Tuesday morning, just before 4:00 a.m. Dallas police confirmed they arrested 37-year old Jeremy Smith of Dallas in connection with the shooting on Royal Lane on May 11, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473TG8_0fgkWr0N00
Shooting suspect Jeremy Smith Photo credit Dallas County Jail

An arrest affidavit says Smith's girlfriend claims Smith was in an accident last year with an "Asian male" and since then has had delusions that an Asian mob is after him.

Federal criminal defense attorney Stephen Green says the crime elevates the possible penalty to life in prison. And Green says life in the federal system, means life.

"If you get a life sentence in the FEDS, you will not get out of prison unless the president commutes the sentence," Green said.

Late Monday, Dallas police, including Chief Garcia, met with members of the Korean community which feels especially threatened by this crime because that neighborhood in Dallas is heavily populated by Koreans and Korean-Americans.

In a statement to KRLD news the FBI says it's using the civil rights division of the Justice Department to conduct the investigation. That is as far as the FBI will comment.

If the Justice Department files federal charges as a hate crime it will elevate the severity of the charges and the result would be more severe penalties.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Photo credit Audacy

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Duvonta Lampkins' killer

DALLAS - Dallas homicide detectives need help finding out who killed a former OU football player. They're hoping surveillance of two men and a missing personal item belonging to the victim can generate leads. The shooting happened May 5 in the 500 block of South Ervay Street near Dallas City...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
klif.com

Dallas Police: Information Needed About Person Who Abandoned Pitbull

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in animal cruelty case involving an abandoned Pitbull. Police say that on Wednesday. May 11 at around 7:00 p.m. someone in an a dark-colored pick-up truck abandoned the grey Pitbull in the 1700 block of Berkley Road.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deed case featured on WFAA results in theft indictment

DALLAS — Fifteen months ago, retired schoolteacher Arnold Young left his family a small real estate empire valued at more than a million dollars -- or so his family thought. But within weeks of Young’s death at 82, his family found that deeds transferring ownership of nine of Young’s houses had been filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s office. The deeds transferring title had allegedly been signed by Young.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5051 Mexicana Road

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 5051 Mexicana Road, after an unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence at the scene. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Hair Salon#Violent Crime#Dallas Pd#Korean#Fbi#The Hair World Salon#Hair World#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
blackchronicle.com

Father of Dallas toddler attacked by coyote reveals how son is doing

UPDATED: A coyote has been shot dead and will be tested for rabies after a Dallas toddler in Lake Highlands was attacked on Tuesday, officials said late Wednesday. Marlo Clingman, a Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman, confirmed the shooting, saying that it was killed by another agency. Original story: As a...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Royal Lane

The Dallas Police Department has charged Jeremy Smith with four additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for a total of seven charges. These charges stem from the four other people inside the salon that were not injured. The bond for these charges will be set by a magistrate.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer on administrative leave after alleged domestic violence arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department has placed Corporal James Howard on administrative leave after his arrest on charges involving an alleged domestic violence incident, which happened while he was off-duty. The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Department in Colorado contacted the department on May 15 regarding his arrest. They immediately began an administrative investigation, according to a news release. Corporal Howard, a 26 year veteran of the department, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of their ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.In a statement, the department said, "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted."Corporal Howard was assigned to the Weapons Range at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy