ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

This week's fun: Thunder Over Evans, dancing stars, spring fests, a coin show and more

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago

What’s ahead this week in the Augusta-area? For one, the return of the fireworks and drone spectacular known as Thunder Over Evans saluting America's service members. Dancing Stars of Augusta is back too, benefiting the Augusta chapter of the Alzheimer's Association with dancing by area celebrities and dance professionals. There are also several spring-themed events, like a Downtown North Augusta festival, a splash day in Grovetown and a "spring fling" in Aiken. Plus, there are plenty of stage shows and concerts for residents to enjoy, from the comedic to the musical.

Here are more details on these and other upcoming festivities:

Signs of progress: Dave & Buster's in Augusta will open early

What's next for Tiffany Denise Hobbs?: Augustan talks about acting career, role on Disney+

Bring on the burritos: Augusta-area residents suggest 5 burrito spots for your bucket list

Thunder Over Evans

Guests are in for a blast at Thunder Over Evans on Saturday, May 21, which is Armed Forces Day. Service members will be celebrated with a huge fireworks display paired with a Verge Aero drone display, decorating the sky with military crests and bright lights of red, white and blue. There will also be various food vendors and live music. Admission is free.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the festival will kick off at 6:15 p.m. with a military salute. Live music plays at 7:15 p.m. and fireworks are lit at 9:15 p.m. The festival is at Evans Towne Center Park off Ronald Reagan Drive and Washington Road in Evans.

Dancing Stars of Augusta

For Augusta's own version of "Dancing with the Stars," check out Dancing Stars of Augusta at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Market Street in Evans. Guests will watch ballroom dancing professionals partnered with area "celebrities" in a competition for the championship title. The proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Some of the participating celebrities include Tonda Booker Real Estate founder Tonda Booker , Boys and Girls Club leader Millie Klosinski , and K2 Motions Stretch Therapy owner Korrey Tiller . For more information and to buy tickets, go to act.alz.org .

Joe's Underground in downtown Augusta is organizing an '80s party at 9 p.m. Friday, May 20. Patrons can dance and listen to all of the funk, pop, rock and rap hits of the decade. Profits will go to the Augusta Partnership for Children .

Spring into these festivals

North Augusta's Downtown Spring Fest will take over Georgia Avenue 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Guests may enjoy food, gifts and other merchandise from more than 40 vendors as well as games and live music.

Grovetown's Splash Day splashes down at Gateway Park on Partnership Drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. There will be water slides, vendors and plenty of other activities.

Aiken Horsepower is hosting a "Spring Fling" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Millbrook Baptist Church on South Aiken Boulevard Southeast. The 19th annual fling will feature a cool car show, food and family-friendly fun.

Staged entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMWrM_0fgkWemA00

Country musician Corey Smith of Jefferson, Georgia, is performing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta's Riverside Village. Smith sees the music he writes as a reflection of where he's at in life, he says. It's gained him a cult following, with songs like "If I Could Do It Again" collecting over 15 million listeners on Spotify. Tickets can be bought online at fwbpro.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyvSV_0fgkWemA00

Renowned R&B artists Mac Arnold & Plate Full O' Blues are having concerts at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge on Jefferson Davis Highway in Beech Island, S.C. Arnold has worked with some of the biggest stars in music, like James Brown, B.B. King and Muddy Waters. Tickets are available online at vibesandvinesjazzlounge.com .

Le Chat Noir 's theater team will be putting on a show of the Olivier Award-winning comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20; Saturday, May 21; Thursday, May 26; Friday, May 27; and Saturday, May 28. Le Chat's theater is on Eighth Street in Augusta and tickets can be bought online at simpletix.com .

Special movie screenings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP7Rg_0fgkWemA00

Westobou is organizing another "Can I Kick It?" event Friday, May 20, at the parking lot at 945 Ellis St. in Augusta. These festivities screen a cult classic movie that is live scored with a music mix performed by a deejay, producing a live re-mixed experience of a classic film. The upcoming screening is of 1973's Bruce Lee 1973-hit "Enter the Dragon" with DJ 2-Tone Jones. The movie starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Fathom Events is bringing some unique showings to Regal Theater at the Augusta Exchange. Studio Ghibli's hit " Ponyo," dubbed into English, will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The director's edition of 1979's "Star Trek – The Motion Picture" will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. For the full schedule of Fathom Events movies at Augusta's Regal, go to fathomevents.com .

Evans Cinema will be hosting more flashback movies with 2009's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" on Wednesday, May 18, and 1999's "The Mummy" on Sunday, May 22. Both films have showtimes at 1:15 and 7:30 p.m. For a full schedule of the theater's "Flashback Cinema," go to flashbackcinema.net .

The Big Mo drive-in is featuring "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" followed by "Morbius" on the main field, "The Bad Guys" followed by "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" at Screen Two, and "Firestarter" (2022) followed by "Ambulance" on Screen 3. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the first movies start at about 8:30 p.m. The drive-in is located at 5822 Columbia Highway North in Monetta, SC.

Learn about James Brown from his daughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEswt_0fgkWemA00

The Augusta Museum of History is offering fans of the "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, a unique experience on Saturday, May 21. One of Brown's daughters, Deanna Brown Thomas, will serve as a tour guide through the museum's James Brown exhibit at 1 p.m. Brown is the founder and president of the James Brown Family Foundation . Participation in the tour is free with museum admission. Learn more at augustamuseum.org .

For coin and stamp collectors

The Augusta Coin Club's spring show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at the Columbia County Exhibition Center at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. Collectors will buy and sell coins of various ages and metals in addition to tokens, medals, jewelry and other collectibles. Saturday will feature prize drawings, including a gold eagle, a Morgan silver dollar, a silver proof set, a silver eagle and a Franklin silver half dollar. Admission and parking are free.

Also, the Greater Augusta Stamp Club will meet Saturday, May 21, on the third floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Library starting at 1 p.m. Steve Swain of the Georgia Postal History Society will speak about his monograph on The Postal History of St. Simons Island, Ga. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Bill Baab at (706) 736-8097. The meeting will end at 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: This week's fun: Thunder Over Evans, dancing stars, spring fests, a coin show and more

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

EAT.PLAY.GO. to Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge

Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge opens their doors in Beech Island. Last week, they held their grand opening. Owners, Darnell Holston and Tongi Bartlett felt the CSRA needed something like this, Bartlett says, “We both live in South Carolina so we wanted to try to stay in South Carolina, keep the revenue here, give us something to do on this side of the river instead of everyone having to go to the other side of the river.”
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

As heat bakes CSRA, donated fans can help folks in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the hottest months of the year upon us, the Salvation Army of Augusta has launched its annual summer fan drive, taking place throughout May. Beneficiaries include the elderly who lack proper air conditioning and are susceptible to heat-related illness. “Georgia law doesn’t require landlords to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Miracle League field to bring new possibilities to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in for North Augusta’s new Miracle League field. The goal is to create a space for people with disabilities to play sports. In late June, the city approved plans for an organization called “The RECing Crew” to build it. They hope to break ground soon, but the task brings a challenge.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Society
City
Evans, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Evans, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Augusta ranks No. 1 metro area to live in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. News and World Report ranked the 150 top metro areas to live in 2020-2023, and Augusta made the list. Out of the nation, we rank No. 76, according to the U.S. News. In comparison, Atlanta was rated second statewide, and Savannah came in third statewide.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Campaign tour brings Kemp to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re now less than a week week away from the Republican primary and candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard. Gov. Brian Kemp’s bus tour brought him to the CSRA on Thursday ahead of the Republican primary for the governor’s seat on Tuesday. He...
WAYNESBORO, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. La Casa Latina is one of the most famous Mexican restaurants in many regions of Georgia and neighboring states. You will experience a great variety on the menu, from seafood to fried chicken. Now, it's up to you to choose any of them for your meal. But we recommend you add seafood and fried chicken at the same table.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details released on Aiken County highway shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver who was injured in a shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway may have been shot from a vehicle traveling in the same direction. That’s one of the new details we’re learning about the shooting Wednesday in the 1800 block of the highway that sent a woman to a local hospital.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
wfxg.com

Augusta Fire/EMA gives back to former shift commander recovering from COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Going beyond the call of duty. That’s what Augusta Fire/EMA did Wednesday for one of their own. Firefighters gifted retired shift commander Christopher Reid with a golf cart. Reid fought for his life on a respirator during a COVID-19 diagnosis. He has since recovered, but the lingering effects impacted his mobility.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Residents react to plans for development in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A plan to bring 180 townhouse units and retail and office space to North Augusta went before the planning commission Wednesday night. The developer wants to build off Old Plantation Road in the area behind Circle K. It’s in the earliest stages, and there wasn’t...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooting injures driver on busy Aiken County highway

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and medical crews rushed to help a shooting victim in the roadway in Aiken County. The incident was reported just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at 1805 Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim was in a vehicle and was believed to have been shot on the roadway.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ballroom Dancing#Dj#Parade#Thunder Over Evans#Dave Buster#Armed Forces Day
wfxg.com

Richmond County Schools to hold hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is hosting a career fair. From 9 a.m. to noon on May 21, hiring managers from the school system will conduct on-site interviews at the Augusta Marriott on 10th St. in downtown Augusta. “Richmond County School System is an employer of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The city of Augusta, located on Georgia's eastern border with South Carolina and overlooking the Savannah River, is a terrific spot to visit for an overnight stay, a fun weekend break, or even a longer family vacation. While many of the city's key tourist attractions, including several cultural and entertainment options are located within the central center, the city's famed coffee shops are a big draw for visitors and locals alike.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wgac.com

Top 5 Reasons Not To Miss Thunder Over Evans

Thunder Over Evans is THIS Saturday! Here are our Top 5 Reasons not to miss this year!. Don’t miss the Posting of the Colors, a Message from the Fort Gordon Command, a Veteran’s Procession & the National Anthem at 6:15pm!. You can also Text SHIELDVETS to 44321 while...
EVANS, GA
wfxg.com

USO to hold 'Stuff the Truck' event in Grovetown to help feed military members

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - The USO is teaming up with Kroger to launch a new mobile food program to serve local military families. The initiative kicked off in Atlanta Monday. Starting in Georgia, mobile units will be delivering food to servicemembers and their families, starting May 16. They will visit the Augusta area on May 18 to replenish supplies at the Grovetown Kroger and make a delivery to Fort Gordon on May 19.
GROVETOWN, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy