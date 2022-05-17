ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassim: How to say 'I love you': Thoughts on the Netflix Series “Love on the Spectrum”

By Adria Nassim
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
  • Ask open-ended questions.
  • Conversation must be an equal act of give and take.
  • Pay attention to body language to gauge whether the person is interested in you or not and following the conversation.
  • Try to find someone with similar interests.

This is some of the advice I was given as I took part in 3.5 years of social skills development during and after college at an independent living skills program designed to serve young adults with autism and learning disabilities. For young adults on the autism spectrum, due to challenges with understanding social behavior and initiating social interactions, forming relationships with peers can be difficult and romantic relationships are often even more challenging.

A few months ago, someone stopped me and asked me what my thoughts were concerning the Netflix series, “Love on the Spectrum.” I admitted I hadn’t watched it. However, with the academic year now over, I finally found the time.

More from Adria Nassim:'I do': Two little words with big consequences for people with disabilities

The series follows a group of young adults from Australia who are all diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders as they experience dating and love, many for the first time. Due to autism, they often do not intuitively pick up on the social cues other young adults their age may master naturally, such as social reciprocity, and how to engage with others outside of their own interests. Throughout the series many of them may be coached on social skills by their parents, sometimes a social skills instructor with experience with clients on the spectrum, a neurotypical sibling or peer as they find out what the world of dating and romantic love involves.

People often ask about my experience with social skills therapy. While understanding dating and romantic relationships was difficult, I did finally learn to understand the skills to build a reciprocal peer relationship. The social skills sessions in the office were helpful. We would practice strategies such as role-playing certain scenarios and watching television shows to observe the body language, emotions and the relationships between people. But I think what was most helpful was just getting out in the community, finding a supportive peer group and spending more and more time around typical young adults and actually taking what I was learning in social skills and practicing it in the real time environment.

When I explain to groups what it was like to go through social skills therapy, it was similar to what I assume it would be to wake up after sustaining a traumatic brain injury and learning to adjust to a world that is unfamiliar to you. I had always existed, but I never truly knew how to speak the language and connect with other people. I had to learn not just to exist, but to live, and live among friends.

Although I still today understand how to develop friendships better than romantic relationships, with time, at least some understanding has come, largely from conversations with typical peers and watching movies and television. The autistic brain is very visual and thinks in concrete and literal terms. Romantic relationships are often more abstract so they can take longer to understand.

More in opinion:'Until we meet again': Reflections on death, dying and who we will see in heaven

It was interesting to watch the series and note the challenges each individual had. One of the big debates happening right now in the autism community involves whether to teach neurotypical behaviors or socially appropriate behaviors to those on the spectrum. Part of me says, yes, to a certain degree, recognizing that doing so may help them form social relationships with typical peers and experience success in employment. However, I also think society needs to acknowledge the varying degrees of autism, and for some individuals, their autism may be more pronounced even when diagnosed at the more independent side of the spectrum, and we should recognize and accept that expecting them to assimilate, any of them, to wholly neurotypical behavior in certain situations may not be possible.

As I watched, I was very interested to see how for many of the young people, one of the top characteristics that determined a compatible partner was whether or not they shared similar interests, often a limited or intense interest as opposed to qualities such as personality, goals or looks. Overall, I really enjoyed the show. So much attention is paid to individuals with autism as children, but after about age 12, that attention and support begins to dissipate, and it shouldn’t because for kids on the spectrum, young adulthood presents a whole new world of challenges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
