TIONESTA, Pa. – National Small Business Week 2022 highlighted the tenacity and resilience of small business owners in the US who despite the trials and tribulations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to support our economy, and deliver the services and products that Americans depend on every day. One of the many small business owners who was recognized for his dedication to strengthening the Pennsylvania economy during this year’s National Small Business Week was Forest County’s own John Martincic.

TIONESTA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO