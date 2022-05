(Los Angeles, CA) — A California law which says corporations have to put women on their boards of directors is being ruled unconstitutional. That’s according to a Los Angeles judge who said the constitutional rights of men are being violated by the measure which was passed in 2018. Publicly traded companies with six-member boards last year were required to have three women in those positions. The judge who ruled against the law said the state Constitution required a “compelling interest” to explain discrimination against either gender. Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said lawmakers were “gender-balancing” instead of fighting back against discrimination.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO