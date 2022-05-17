Man killed in shooting at 37th and Burleigh identified

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting at 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee Monday evening, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that first responders brought the victim to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot injuries.

Police are trying to find unknown suspects. Police responded to the shooting at around 11:30 p.m.

Family identified the victim as Deshawn Lumas. His family remembers him as a kind and funny man. He was days away from celebrating his 32nd birthday. His mother says her son is legally blind.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

