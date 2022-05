Everton has been a member of England's top league for nearly 70 years, last playing in the second division 1953-54. The Toffees can keep the streak alive with a victory when they host Crystal Palace in their final home match of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Everton (10-6-20) is 16th in the 20-team standings with 36 points and will be assured of finishing above the three relegation spots by earning three points against the Eagles, as Leeds United trails the Toffees by one point with only one game remaining on its schedule. Crystal Palace (10-15-11) posted a 3-1 victory over Everton in their first league matchup this season and cruised to a 4-0 triumph when they met in the FA Cup quarterfinals in March.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO