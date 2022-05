FeedMore WNY has stepped up in an effort to make sure the people in the community near the site of the horrific mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue have access to food. The Tops Friendly Market is closed since it is an active crime scene. With no word on when it might reopen, there is a lack of grocery options in the immediate area. Many people in the community are elderly or take public transportation, which makes it difficult for them to get the food they need.

