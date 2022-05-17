ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional...

www.wamc.org

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/18 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Expect a sunny morning with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds thicken this evening with rain filling in overnight through daybreak. As for tomorrow, the rain exits around 8/9 AM with breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again. Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 80. Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs in the 80s and even 90s -- feeling more like summer! The heat sticks around on Sunday, but there's a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
KHQ Right Now

Blustery Wednesday!

Today is your day to get outside and enjoy the weather, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 60's. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph. Daytime highs drop Wednesday and Thursday...
Weather
Environment
WGNtv.com

Rain due Wednesday ahead of warmup

Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunshine, Breezy And Drier Tuesday, Mid 70s

Good Tuesday Morning An approaching cold front will sweep offshore early Tuesday morning bringing sunshine and lowering humidity levels. A breezy dry refreshing air mass will move in with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by afternoon Sunny skies this morning….the winds will pick up from the west 10-20 mph Partly to mostly sunny skies […]
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
