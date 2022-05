PRESIDENT AND MRS BIDEN VISITED BUFFALO TUESDAY AND MET WITH THE FAMILIES OF SATURDAY’S SHOOTING VICTIMS. A STATE CORRECTIONS OFFICER IN ATTICA IS SUSPENDED WITHOUT PAY FOR MOCKING VICTIMS OF THE MASS ATTACK. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS A SUSPECT IN A CASE OF RACIAL GRAFFITI SCRAWLED ON A FENCE IN...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO