Murphy encourages NJ schools to mask-up, but won’t mandate it

By Eric Scott
 2 days ago
Gov. Phil Murphy is encouraging local school districts to enact new mask mandates for students and staff if they are in high transmission areas for COVID, but will not impose a statewide mandate, for now. Murphy says his administration is "looking at what options we need to take," but...

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

