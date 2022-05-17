ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

UPDATE 2-Home Depot raises annual profit forecast as demand holds up

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds details on quarterly results, background)

May 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc increased its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as home improvement retailers benefit from higher prices and steady demand for tools and building materials.

The company’s shares rose 4% to $307.99 in premarket trading as Home Depot also posted a surprise increase in quarterly same-store sales.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns people took up several do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects and hired professionals to upgrade their homes, lifting sales at Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe’s Cos Inc in 2020.

Sales from DIY customers have slowed with the easing of pandemic-related curbs, according to analysts.

However, demand from home-improvement professionals is holding up despite price increases of products due to higher lumber and copper costs.

About 40% to 45% of Home Depot’s customers are professionals, compared with 20% to 25% for Lowe’s, according to brokerage Jefferies.

Home Depot now expects comparable sales to increase about 3% in fiscal 2022, compared with its previous forecast of a slight positive growth. Analysts were expecting a 1.4% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The U.S. housing market remains hot amid tight supply helping sales at Home Depot and Lowe’s, even as rising mortgage rates might be a dampener in the coming months.

Home Depot expects earnings per share growth to be in the mid-single digits percentage range in fiscal 2022, compared with its previous forecast of low-single digits percentage growth.

Expect sales and profit trends at Home Depot to help allay widespread market concerns of easing consumer spending at least for a while, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel said.

Same-store sales rose 2.2% in the first quarter ended May 1, compared with analysts’ estimates of a 2.7% decline.

Home Depot earned $4.09 per share in the reported quarter, beating estimates of $3.68. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip or Steer Clear?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report stock is getting whacked on earnings, down 10% in Tuesday's trading session. This is far from the reaction that bulls were looking for and given today’s decline, it likely far exceeds the worst-case scenarios that most investors may have been expecting. That’s...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon, Clorox on Bank of America List of Stocks Hurt by Inflation

Inflation is rampant, as you’ve undoubtedly noticed during your recent shopping trips. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. In your investing, you might want to stay away from stocks that suffer during inflationary periods. On May 17, TheStreet gave you names from a Bank of America list of stocks that do well in those times.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot Inc#Same Store Sales#Home Improvement#Brokerage#Lowe S Cos Inc#Diy#Home Depot#Ibes#Refinitiv
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Why Home Depot Stock Was Trading Higher Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Home Depot (HD 1.65%)...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. retail sales increase strongly in April

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased solidly in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants, showing no signs of demand letting up despite high inflation. Retail sales rose 0.9% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Former High-Flying Stocks Can Soar Up to 439%, According to Wall Street

Although Wall Street believes these three stocks could skyrocket, only one offers significant upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Consumer stocks diverge as Walmart disappoints, citing inflation

May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in consumer discretionary and staples stocks were trading in opposite directions on Tuesday as encouraging retail sales data was countered by disappointing earnings and financial targets from Walmart (WMT.N), which blamed high inflation. Walmart shares closed down 11.4% after it reported a 25% quarterly earnings...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Strong U.S. Retail Sales, Manufacturing Output Boost Economic Outlook

U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April as consumers bought more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased spending at restaurants, providing a powerful boost to the economy at the start of the second quarter. The broad rise in retail sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Over the last five years, these three stocks are up about 1,300%, 600%, and 450%. This outperformance is despite the stocks being down 60%, 20%, and 13% so far in 2022. Analysts project sales growth of 20% and above for each company over the next year. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Walmart’s fiscal Q1 results come in very light

Wall Street doesn’t like surprises, especially when they come from a company that doesn’t typically deliver them. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results Tuesday that even its top executives didn’t anticipate. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher fuel and labor costs, and a general surge in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Dow, S&P, Nasdaq rally after solid retail sales, factory data

WMT WALMART INC. 122.36 -9.03 -6.87%. Home Depot shares helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average over 430 points or 1.3% after profits and sales exceeded estimates. Walmart shares fell after reporting a 25% drop in profits as inflation remains a headwind for its shoppers. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy