IHS Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $446.1 million in the period.

IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHS

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihs#Infrastructure#Snapshot#Ap#Ihs Holding Ltd#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
