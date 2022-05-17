Riskified: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.1 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $254 million to $257 million.

