In response to the wild market swings caused by inflation and Russia’s attack on Ukraine, most investment advisers are publishing articles about staying the course during volatile times. I’ve found one problem with these suggestions, particularly when it comes to investors near or in retirement: The advice is focused on your investment allocation, when your own focus most likely will be on your income, now and in the future. You don’t want a small — or worse yet, a large — market correction to wipe out your plans for income along with what you want to spend it on.

BUSINESS ・ 24 DAYS AGO