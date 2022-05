The Home Secretary has insisted work is taking place “right now” to put plans to send migrants to Rwanda into action after more than 900 crossed the Channel in four days.Priti Patel said discussions with the East African nation’s government were taking place to progress the deportation policy.Between Saturday and Tuesday, 907 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.Asked what she was doing now to curb Channel crossings while work on the Rwanda deal takes place, Ms Patel told the PA news agency: “These crossings are dangerous, put together by people smugglers who are just exploiting people that...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO