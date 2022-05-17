ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Windsor Mill (MD) Nail Salon Blast Sends Four Police, Two Paramedics to Hospital

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former employee at a nail salon set it on fire Monday night, touching off an explosion and fire that sent two EMS providers and four police officers to the hospital, police said. The explosion occurred in the 1700 block of...

CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Intoxicated driver kills road worker in Davidsonville crash, police say

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A pedestrian was killed Monday in a fatal crash in Davidsonville, Maryland State Police said. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. After a preliminary investigation, police learned a 2016...
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
WTOP

7 sent to hospital following Baltimore Co. nail salon explosion

A minor explosion at a nail salon in Baltimore County, Maryland, sent the suspect and six first responders to the hospital Monday night, according to authorities. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Libra Nails & Spa on the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Doubles Reward To $16K For Information On Death Of Baltimore Teen On Prom Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported on Friday. At around 11 a.m. on May 13, an individual broke into an apartment in the 8700-block of Blairwood Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236). The suspect stole money and other miscellaneous items before fleeing the scene. At just before 2:30 p.m. on May 13, an two individuals got into … Continue reading "Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall" The post Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
Bay Net

Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Construction Flagger In Anne Arundel

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, an individual entered the business located in White Marsh Mall (8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard, 21236), walked around the counter, and stole a bottle of perfume. At around noon on Thursday, May 12, an individual entered a home in … Continue reading "Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint" The post Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Driver Backs Wrong Way Up Closed Exit, Kills Maryland Man: Police

A dump truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol has been charged in connection with a collision that killed a Severna Park man, authorities say. Nathaniel Ingram, 33, was part of an active construction zone when he drove the truck the wrong way up a closed exit ramp and failed to make a turn, according to Maryland State Police. This happened on I-95 near the 3B exit of Route 2 in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18, police said.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested after residential burglary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Westminster Police Department arrested a man charged with burglary, Monday. According to police, officers located 32-year-old, Vincent M. Brown, on an arrest warrant obtained by detectives, charging Brown with the burglary of a Westmoreland Street residence on May 12, 2022. Police said they were able...
WESTMINSTER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night. At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the … Continue reading "Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park" The post Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park appeared first on Nottingham MD.
