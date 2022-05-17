ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic champion Ludwig announces retirement

 2 days ago
May 17 (Reuters) - Three-time Olympic champion Johannes Ludwig of Germany announced his retirement from luge on Tuesday, just over three months after winning gold in individual and team relay events at the Beijing Games.

The 36-year-old, who claimed gold in the team relay four years earlier at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, also won world titles in 2017 and 2020.

"In the past 30 years, almost every day was determined by the sport of luge and demanded great privation from me, but also from my family environment," Ludwig said in a statement. "I am looking forward to a new phase in my life.

"Professionally, my further career with the Federal Police will play a major role. For now, the focus will be on my family. I'm looking forward to the summer and spending time with my children, who had to do without me for so long."

On his way to winning gold in the individual event this year, Ludwig twice broke the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

