Contraband was a surprise announcement during the 2021 Xbox and Bethesda showcase. Described as a co-op heist game set in the fictional open-world setting of 1970s Bayan is said to include vechile-focused elements. The upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive is coming from Just Cause and Mad Max developer Avalanche Studios. We haven't yet seen anything by way of an update on the project since the initial announcement, but it could always surprise us again during E3 2022 - Xbox and Bethesda are once again holding a showcase as part of the E3 2022 schedule after all. While were still light on details, we've put together everything we know so far about Contraband.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO