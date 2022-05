18-year-old central defender Ben Crompton is reported to be a summer target for Celtic after rejecting a contract extension with English League 1 side Shrewsbury Town. Crompton, who had previously spent ten years coming through the Academy system with Wolves, arrived at the Shropshire club initially as a midfielder, however was converted to a central defender, and the change in position saw the player become a highly regarded member of the Shrewsbury Town Academy, to the point of training with the first team squad, although he had yet to make an appearance for the first team.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO