Fanwood, NJ

Senior Picnic 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanwood’s annual Senior Picnic will take place Monday, June 6th at 11:30 AM...

Take the Green Team survey

The Fanwood Green Team, volunteers dedicated to our environment and maintaining our Sustainable Jersey certification, is asking for your input. They have created a Household Sustainability Survey to learn more about what individuals are already doing to support sustainability. Please take a few minutes to respond to the survey. Click for survey.
FANWOOD, NJ
Apply Today: Union County Poll Workers receive $300 stipend

Union County, NJ – May 16, 2022 — Union County residents who are interested in assisting voters at polling locations on Election Day this year can apply to become official poll workers. Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through the close of the polls at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

