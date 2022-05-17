Senior Picnic 2022

The Fanwood Green Team, volunteers dedicated to our environment and maintaining our Sustainable Jersey certification, is asking for your input. They have created a Household Sustainability Survey to learn more about what individuals are already doing to support sustainability. Please take a few minutes to respond to the survey. Click for survey.
Union County, NJ – May 16, 2022 — Union County residents who are interested in assisting voters at polling locations on Election Day this year can apply to become official poll workers. Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through the close of the polls at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
