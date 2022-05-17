ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends opening of London train line

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, whose public engagements have been limited in recent months due to mobility issues, made a surprise appearance on Tuesday at a ceremony to mark the completion of a long-awaited London train line named in her honour.

Elizabeth, wearing a bright yellow hat and coat and using a walking stick, was joined by her youngest son Edward and Prime Minister Boris Johnsonas she unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station.

It is the latest public outing for the 96-year-old monarch who, despite missing the opening of parliament for the first time in almost six decades last week due to what Buckingham Palace calls "episodic mobility issues", twice attended a horse show at her Windsor Castle residence in recent days. read more

"In a happy development Her Majesty The Queen is attending today's event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The $24 billion rail project was originally due to be opened in December 2018, but had been repeatedly delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KXce_0fgk1RbZ00
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends an event to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project at Paddington station in London, Britain May 17, 2022. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Originally named 'Crossrail', the Elizabeth line will connect destinations west of London, including Heathrow airport and Reading with Shenfield in the east. It will open to the public on May 24. read more

Elizabeth has been seen in public on only a few occasions since spending a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness, after which she was told to rest by her doctors.

She has since carried out nearly all her duties either remotely or in person at her Windsor Castle home and did not attend last week's state opening of parliament.

Johnson said it was "wonderful" to see the queen open the train line, and she was in "such fine form".

The prime minister said it was time to think about a new Crossrail line running north-south through London, which was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think we should be getting on with that. People say it is all changed, people are working from home. I profoundly disagree," he said. "Public transport is the thing that gives people opportunity."

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
Fox News

Prince William was ‘appalled’ by Queen Elizabeth's Christmas photo snub of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: book

Prince William was said to be "appalled" after Queen Elizabeth II removed a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her desk ahead of her annual Christmas broadcast. The claim was made by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Tube#Britain#British Royal Family#Uk
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy